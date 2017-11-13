Downtown club scene of double-trouble
(CNS): Police dealt with two separate and serious crimes at a downtown nightclub Friday, an assault and a shooting, but the suspects in both cases evaded arrest. Just before midnight a 19-year-old man from George Town was inside Margaritaville nightclub in George Town when he was hit in the face with a bottle. The victim sustained a cut to his neck and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. Police gave no details of the incident but said they were looking for two men. Both were described as around 5’8″, one with brown skin, a slim build and braided hair with beads at the ends, and the second as light-skinned.
As officers were dealing with the injured victim, another altercation erupted in the parking lot. As armed police approached, a gun was fired. Officers went after two men dressed in dark clothing who had run towards Fort Street but the suspects were able to escape. The police said that a vehicle in the parking lot was damaged by gunshot.
This is the second time in less than two months that police have dealt with firearms incidents in the parking lot of Margaritaville.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
New vagrant hang-out.Time to shut her down. Pirates Week causing pirates to run amok. Long gone are the days of a civilized pirates celebration at Cayman Arms.
I owned a bar once,
You are drunk, unpleasant or I just don’t like you ? You are out !
Make the owners of the clubs responsible by having them pay a 10.000$ fine for each incident police presence is required.
It will simply NEVER happen again.
The country’s politicians are in denial as the country is going down the drain into crime. Gated communities are coming and barred windows and doors. Gun crime is now common place and drug gangs abound the island.
There are people living in fear in this country and the uselessness of politicians offends me.
When will this country wake up to the growing crime in the country? The politicians are unfit for service and the substandard educational system problem clearly is placed at the feet of government.
Cayman? What’s going on Cayman? You lost your culture and now you cry. Get up and fight back!!!!!
What on earth is this island coming to. Weekly reports of gun crime, stabbings and drunk drivers. Then there’s armed robberies and muggings, rapes and child abuse. Who in their right mind would want to vacation here!! You’d be afraid to walk the streets at night. You’d be confined to your hotel.
I always come here because I’m an ex resident that worked here and love to see old friends and work colleagues. I know where to go and where not to go. Cayman is not a safe place anymore!
I miss the days when we were real men in Cayman.
Only a scared yssup grabs a gun to settle a beef.
Man-up guys. This is not a good look.
– Who
And this is why GT will never be a safe place for tourists and residents when local kids are out causing mayhem.
I am happy to see that the Police is saying gun/firearm , instead of a imitation firearm or gun . Maybe they finally got it that real guns are on the Islands.
Guns Guns and more Guns
And our dear premier is still saying that there is no trouble. My gosh how bad does it need to get before you call in some real enforcement of our laws, stop the willy nilly entry of anyone to the island and try to get all the local people employed. Yes some do not want to work and seek this type of lifestyle but the social fabric is crumbling before our eyes yet the people in power are only looking into the sky. The family structure which used to be our bedrock is pretty much gone and this is more of the results. Let the Dart Group deal with it and I bet it will be stopped very quickly. The politicians give them everything else so let them get our security under control because the current method is not working at all!
These young losers have to ruin everything for everyone.
…..and they escaped. You had guns.. shoot them as well.
Another reason my caymanians wife and myself don’t go out much after dark,
People have been getting murdered in the Elmslie church parking lot since long before Margaritaville was there.
Yup, can see what’s going to happen to “club ville” a next Nectar…smh
