Downtown club scene of double-trouble

(CNS): Police dealt with two separate and serious crimes at a downtown nightclub Friday, an assault and a shooting, but the suspects in both cases evaded arrest. Just before midnight a 19-year-old man from George Town was inside Margaritaville nightclub in George Town when he was hit in the face with a bottle. The victim sustained a cut to his neck and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. Police gave no details of the incident but said they were looking for two men. Both were described as around 5’8″, one with brown skin, a slim build and braided hair with beads at the ends, and the second as light-skinned.

As officers were dealing with the injured victim, another altercation erupted in the parking lot. As armed police approached, a gun was fired. Officers went after two men dressed in dark clothing who had run towards Fort Street but the suspects were able to escape. The police said that a vehicle in the parking lot was damaged by gunshot.

This is the second time in less than two months that police have dealt with firearms incidents in the parking lot of Margaritaville.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

