Domestic workers will be included in survey

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office will begin visiting sample homes across Cayman where domestic workers are employed as part of the 2017 Occupational Wage Survey (OWS). The ESO has already started surveying businesses and government departments, but beginning today, Thursday 16 November, trained enumerators will start visiting households that directly employ helpers, gardeners and other staff to administer the OWS. The aim of the survey is to collect data on employment and remuneration, and include questions on employee qualifications, immigration status, skills, number of hours worked, and type of employment.

Officials said the survey is confidential in accordance with the Statistics Law (Revision 2016). Householders will not be asked to write their names or their employees’ names on the questionnaires. ESO individual survey data is exempt from Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. Only aggregate data will be available to users of data, including the Ministry of Human Resources, private sector companies and HR associations that may find the data sets useful for compensation review.

The survey can be completed by filling out paper forms or electronically by downloading the forms from the ESO website. For more information call the ESO at 516-3329 or 949-0940.

