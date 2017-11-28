DoE urges lobster lovers to stick to law

(CNS): With just a few days to go before the legal lobster season opens in the Cayman Islands, the Department of Environment (DoE) is reminding lobster lovers planning to go out on the water this weekend not to poach and to ensure they know, and stay within, the legal limits in order to protect them for future generations. Lobsters remain at risk and people should only take a limited amount during the three-month open season, which begins on Friday.

“The open season for lobster is designed to give people a chance to recreationally harvest these delicious marine crustaceans in a sustainable way,” said DoE Senior Research Officer John Bothwell. “Our goal is a sustainable recreational fishery for lobsters not just this season, but for many seasons in the future as well.”



During the open season, which lasts until 28 February, it is legal to take lobster from Cayman Islands waters, but the bag limit is three per person per day or six per boat per day, whichever is less. Only lobsters with a minimum 6-inch tail length are allowed and no one can take any from Marine Protected Areas such as the Marine Parks, the replenishment or environmental Zones.

The take is limited to spiny lobster, Panulirus argus. Catchers should not wear gloves while snorkelling and people cannot take them while they are scuba diving. With the exception of lionfish, no marine creatures of any kind can be taken by divers.

In order to help the DoE conserve these important marine animals, Bothwell also urged people not to support poachers. “Don’t buy lobster from people who are over the limit during the open season. It is a crime and should be reported to authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile the season is still open for conch and whelks but they, too, have limits of five conch per person per day or 10 per boat per day, whichever is less. The catch is limited to queen conch (S. gigas) and no one person may take or permit another person to take, purchase, receive, offer for sale, or possess more than five conch from Cayman Islands waters each day.

Whelks are limited to two-and-a-half gallons in the shell or two-and-a-half pounds processed per person per day and no one may buy more than that. The public is also reminded that chitons, periwinkles and bleeding teeth may not be taken at any time and echinoderms such as starfish, sea eggs, urchins, sea cucumbers and sand dollars may not be taken from Cayman Islands waters at any time.

Anyone who sees or suspects poaching of conch, whelk or lobster is occurring can call 911 for immediate response, or DoE enforcement officers directly, Grand Cayman: 916-4271, Cayman Brac: 926-0136, Little Cayman: 925-0185. For more information on all of the local closed seasons and other conservation rules, call the DoE on 949-8649, email [email protected] or visit the DoE website.

Information regarding restaurants buying illegal lobster, conch or whelk and who is selling it, can be reported anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers, by calling 800-TIPS, which is 800-8477 (not 1-800). This is a free, local call in the Cayman Islands, but it is answered by the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami, so callers remain anonymous. The person who answers the call will not even recognise the caller’s voice.

