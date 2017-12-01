Digicel worker robbed outside store

(CNS): Police are looking for an armed robber who mugged a Digicel employee as he left his work at around 7:00pm yesterday (Wednesday 29 November) at the store on North Church Street in George Town. As he left the store, a man brandishing what appeared to be a gun approached him and made off with his backpack. The bag contained a quantity of cash from the store and some personal items. The armed robber, who was 5’7”-5’8”, of medium build, wearing a long-sleeve hoody with a cloth tied around his face and gloves, fled north toward the neighbouring premises.

No shots were fired and the police said that the victim was not physically injured during the street robbery.

The matter is under investigation and anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

