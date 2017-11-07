DG reveals plans to cut required leave times
(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has said plans are underway to better deal with the situation of civil servants being placed for long periods of time on required leave or suspension on full pay while misconduct, corruption or criminal charges are dealt with. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly Friday as part of the budget debate, the head of the civil service said that over the last year the number of public servants on required leave while receiving full pay has fallen from 26 to 16. Explaining that this is not a static number, he said eleven people were fired and 14 were back on the job, but in future staff will be limited to the time they spend at home being paid by the public purse.
Manderson warned members of the LA that the number of civil servants on required leave could grow again as the service has zero tolerance for misconduct, corruption and criminality, and that bold steps will be taken when that arises. However, he said changes were afoot to limit the time period before an issue of misconduct is addressed, allowing a decision to be made. He said the goal was to streamline how people who have been suspended are dealt with.
The civil service boss also said that he planned to tackle the abuse of sick leave. He said that while the service would support people who were genuinely unwell, there were some staff abusing the system and he intended to close the loopholes and make life fairer for those civil servants carrying the burden.
Succession planning in the service was improving, the DG said, and many senior position were now being filled by Caymanians, and almost all of the senior posts in the service where people had been acting in post had been filled. He said the public sector could not longer be labeled “Hollywood” because of the number of “actors”.
Aware of the criticisms that the public service was not giving locals a chance, Manderson noted the number of young Caymanians heading towards the top of the service, and the training and career advancement going on in the public sector that would see government workers taking advantage of opportunities for advancement. He said more than 2,000 civil servants had taken part in online learning and many were attending courses at the Civil Service College and other leadership training courses.
Speaking about the vision for the future, Manderson said he was committed to ensuring a world class civil service that would offer opportunities for people to achieve their full potential.
See Manderson’s contribution to the budget debate on CIGTV below
Category: Government Finance, Policy, Politics
I think it times for the Franz haters wake up and smell the roses.
I listen to his speech and the accomplishment over the past 18 mths is truly staggering. Imagine over 90% Of CIG accounts are unqualified. When he took over as DG. We were jumping up and down complaining that CIG was submitted their shabby accounts late.
His vision for our civil service is indeed bold and exactly what we deserve.
Remember DG if everyone likes you there is a good chance you are not doing your job.
Let’s all pray for 6:19.
0
0
1:52. You need help. Take your meds. This is a huge improvement.
2
5
All he is doing is blowing smoke up people’s ass for sure. He has allowed Chief Officers to have civil servants off on leave for long periods of time and no investigation is even happening. Why should it take 3+ years to deal with an internal disciplinary matter. They cannot imagine the negative impact this has on the employees mental health and well being especially when after all that time they then say that they have nothing on the employee and they are leaving on early retirement when they are not even eligible for retirement or being reinstated and declaring then that they are in good standing. There is good and bad in any organization but if someone is bad they can get rid of them if they follow the law. The trouble is the incompetence of senior government officers who cannot even follow the laws that they are given to work with. They are spiteful and vengeful and think nothing of destroying and demoralizing a civil servant that is not part of their clique or protected by their family being involved with the lodge.
12
1
I see no reason why investigations can’t be done and charges be laid if warranted, within 4-6 months. IMO, if you can’t accumulate enough evidence to even charge by 6 months why bother? Your case then appears weak and a complete waste of time and humiliation to the departments and employees.
28
1
What does this mean for those currently on leave and getting paid to do nothing? How much longer will they continue to be paid, and full salary at that for twiddling their thumbs all day? These things would never happen in the private sector.
22
1
Thank you DG. You have made a huge difference in the civil service.
13
15
Right. More smoke up people’s ass again.
18
4