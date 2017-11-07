DG reveals plans to cut required leave times

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has said plans are underway to better deal with the situation of civil servants being placed for long periods of time on required leave or suspension on full pay while misconduct, corruption or criminal charges are dealt with. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly Friday as part of the budget debate, the head of the civil service said that over the last year the number of public servants on required leave while receiving full pay has fallen from 26 to 16. Explaining that this is not a static number, he said eleven people were fired and 14 were back on the job, but in future staff will be limited to the time they spend at home being paid by the public purse.

Manderson warned members of the LA that the number of civil servants on required leave could grow again as the service has zero tolerance for misconduct, corruption and criminality, and that bold steps will be taken when that arises. However, he said changes were afoot to limit the time period before an issue of misconduct is addressed, allowing a decision to be made. He said the goal was to streamline how people who have been suspended are dealt with.

The civil service boss also said that he planned to tackle the abuse of sick leave. He said that while the service would support people who were genuinely unwell, there were some staff abusing the system and he intended to close the loopholes and make life fairer for those civil servants carrying the burden.

Succession planning in the service was improving, the DG said, and many senior position were now being filled by Caymanians, and almost all of the senior posts in the service where people had been acting in post had been filled. He said the public sector could not longer be labeled “Hollywood” because of the number of “actors”.

Aware of the criticisms that the public service was not giving locals a chance, Manderson noted the number of young Caymanians heading towards the top of the service, and the training and career advancement going on in the public sector that would see government workers taking advantage of opportunities for advancement. He said more than 2,000 civil servants had taken part in online learning and many were attending courses at the Civil Service College and other leadership training courses.

Speaking about the vision for the future, Manderson said he was committed to ensuring a world class civil service that would offer opportunities for people to achieve their full potential.

See Manderson’s contribution to the budget debate on CIGTV below

