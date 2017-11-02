Deputy premier fails to reveal port price tag
(CNS): Following the challenges made by both the premier and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell to Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller’s belief that plans for a cruise berthing facility and an expanded cargo port would cost around $350 million, Kirkconnell, who is also the tourism minister, failed to reveal the real price when he made his contribution to the budget debate Wednesday night. Kirkconnell raised a point of order during Miller’s comments earlier in the day, but when challenged by Miller to tell the people, if that assumption was wrong, what the actual cost would be, the minister said he would address the issue when he was on his feet.
However, when Kirkconnell began his debate late in the evening, he failed to reveal the price tag for the project. He spent a great deal of time talking about the continued record-breaking success of overnight tourism but when he spoke about the cruise port and cargo expansion, he revealed no additional information.
The opposition has been increasingly referring to the project as “secret” because, despite claims by government that it is following best practice on this proposed major infrastructure development, more and more of the progress appears to be taking place behind closed doors, and major details, like the estimated costs, remain under wraps. The opposition leader has claimed that he has repeatedly asked for an update on the project but his requests have been ignored.
When Kirkconnell spoke about the project yesterday, he insisted that government would not be paying for it, even though it will be financed through the collection of port fees. He said there had been a considerable amount of ‘fake news’ about the proposed cruise and cargo port development. However, as he recounted the history of the project, Kirkconnell repeatedly claimed that the $350 million price tag was incorrect but completely failed to say what the expected costs are.
He admitted that the redesign, pushing the piers further back into deeper waters, has increased the costs but he gave no indication what the final bill will be. He refuted the claims made by Miller that government has only managed to secure somewhere between a $50-100 million commitment from the cruise lines, leaving a massive shortfall and huge questions about who will be financing the gap between the fees and the costs of the project.
Denying that the government will have any liability, Kirkconnell justified the plan by claiming that the PPM had run on that campaign promise in 2013, and that if Grand Cayman does not develop berthing facilities it will lose what cruise business it has instead of being able to grow to more than 2.3 million passengers a year — the estimated number of passengers that will come as a result of larger and more ships calling.
The minister said he wanted to see successful overnight and cruise tourism, which could be balanced. He suggested that Caymanians in particular are dependent on cruise rather than overnight tourism for jobs and supporting their businesses.
Kirkconnell confirmed that bidders had been pre-qualified, but as the contract was a design-build-finance-maintain model, the final designs would be down to whoever won the contract. He said the process to find the contractor who will do all of that was expected to begin this month.
Although the tourism minister is committed to the project and claims it has support among a significant number of local people working in the cruise business, the public consultation came down three to one against.
Many local tour operators are opposed to the project as they fear the impact it will have on the country’s increasingly successful and more lucrative overnight tourism business. The costly and controversial plan has also caused concerns for watersports operators as a result of significant environmental issues because of the risks to the reefs in the George Town Harbour. They fear the loss of the dive attractions in George Town will put more pressure on other sites, which will be compounded by the massive concentrated increases in passengers in high season seeking activities to do while they are in Cayman for even longer.
While there are a limited number of powerful downtown merchants who have dominated the debate and support the project as they are going to overwhelmingly benefit, many other stakeholders fear Grand Cayman does not have the infrastructure to cope with such an increase in passengers.
See Kirkconnell’s comments on the port in the CIGTV extract of the LA proceedings below ending at 1:30:30
Category: development, Government Finance, Local News, Politics
Its crazy to me how some people want to hang a minister that has actually been one of the best we’ve had in a LONG time. Mr moses is doing a great awesome job for Cayman and our people.
Keep you head up Mr Kirkconnell and keep making us proud and making Cayman the best tourist island in the world.
1
0
The Minister reminds of the great one up north. Has no intention of keeping his word.
1
2
I hope no one was holding their breath waiting on him to comply.
1
2
Perhaps Moses could specify exactly which vessel(s) a Grand Cayman pier is to be constructed for? If the argument is still that we need to accommodate “essential” super-tonnage cruise ships, then which one(s). Public exchange-traded companies have order book records, disclosed shipyard commitments, and are covered by equity analysts from all over the world. Easy to find this stuff.
This is what the super tonnage Caribbean-destined order book looks like out to 2020:
LINER VESSEL $MLNS TONNAGE CAP SHIPYARD THEATER LAUNCH
MSC Seaside $950 154,000 4,140 Fincantieri Carib Dec 2017
CCL Horizon $780 135,000 4,000 Fincantieri Carib Mar 2018
RCL Symphony $1,300 227,625 5,400 STX France Carib Apr 2018
NCL Bliss $1,100 164,600 4,200 Meyer Alaska/Carib Q2 2018
CCL Unnamed $780 135,500 4,200 Fincantieri Carib Fall 2019
Add in Global Existing/Aging Inventory:
LINER VESSEL TONNAGE CAP THEATER COMMISSION
RCL Harmony 226,963 5,494 East Carib 2016
RCL Oasis 225,282 4,074 West Carib 2009
RCL Allure 225,282 4,074 West Carib 2010
MSC Meraviglia 171,598 4,500 Med (East Carib from 2019) 2017
RCL Quantum 168,666 4,180 China 2014
RCL Ovation 168,666 4,180 China/Australia (w tender ops) 2016
RCL Anthem 168,666 4,180 East USA/CDA 2014
NCL Joy 167,725 3,883 China 2017 (delayed due to fires)
NCL Escape 165,157 4,248 Tendering in GCM since 2015!
Out to 2025, a handful of ships are planned for unspecified markets, peaking at 200kGT (ie. smaller than existing Oasis Class), none planned larger than RCL Symphony of the Seas expected in early 2018. See also that NCL Escape at 165,157 GTs has been happily tendering it’s weekly haul of passengers since 2015.
0
0
what I don’t understand is how cns could hear this whole speech and then write this article???? did they miss most of the speech???
0
0
I travel frequntly to other Caribbean islands and have friends in many others and i can tell you withour a shadow of a doubt that caymans tourism team is the industry leader.
Our island is in much better shape than any of the others and it is clearly due to the professionalism of our tourism heads and minister.
0
0
I just watched the whole video and I think the journalists here missed most of the story…
Seems like this is the best organized department of tourism and the best results we’ve seen in forever.
0
0
Moses shall leadeth these beloved Cayman Islands to financial ruin with his poor leadership. SMH
0
0
Thank you CNS for posting the video of Minister Kirkconnell’s contribution in the LA. I’d encourage everyone to click on the WATCH ENTIRE VIDEO link. I really appreciated hearing a clear explanation of the many exciting and successful projects. Makes you realise how blessed we are in Cayman.
0
0
I hate to quote Donald trump but this really is a bunch of fake news. Ppm got elected 5 years ago saying they would build a dock. They got re-elected again this year after approving the dock.
It is loud and clear that the caymanian people want and need this dock.
Only people against it is all the divers and expats and tender ship guys
0
0