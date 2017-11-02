Deputy premier fails to reveal port price tag

(CNS): Following the challenges made by both the premier and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell to Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller’s belief that plans for a cruise berthing facility and an expanded cargo port would cost around $350 million, Kirkconnell, who is also the tourism minister, failed to reveal the real price when he made his contribution to the budget debate Wednesday night. Kirkconnell raised a point of order during Miller’s comments earlier in the day, but when challenged by Miller to tell the people, if that assumption was wrong, what the actual cost would be, the minister said he would address the issue when he was on his feet.

However, when Kirkconnell began his debate late in the evening, he failed to reveal the price tag for the project. He spent a great deal of time talking about the continued record-breaking success of overnight tourism but when he spoke about the cruise port and cargo expansion, he revealed no additional information.

The opposition has been increasingly referring to the project as “secret” because, despite claims by government that it is following best practice on this proposed major infrastructure development, more and more of the progress appears to be taking place behind closed doors, and major details, like the estimated costs, remain under wraps. The opposition leader has claimed that he has repeatedly asked for an update on the project but his requests have been ignored.

When Kirkconnell spoke about the project yesterday, he insisted that government would not be paying for it, even though it will be financed through the collection of port fees. He said there had been a considerable amount of ‘fake news’ about the proposed cruise and cargo port development. However, as he recounted the history of the project, Kirkconnell repeatedly claimed that the $350 million price tag was incorrect but completely failed to say what the expected costs are.

He admitted that the redesign, pushing the piers further back into deeper waters, has increased the costs but he gave no indication what the final bill will be. He refuted the claims made by Miller that government has only managed to secure somewhere between a $50-100 million commitment from the cruise lines, leaving a massive shortfall and huge questions about who will be financing the gap between the fees and the costs of the project.

Denying that the government will have any liability, Kirkconnell justified the plan by claiming that the PPM had run on that campaign promise in 2013, and that if Grand Cayman does not develop berthing facilities it will lose what cruise business it has instead of being able to grow to more than 2.3 million passengers a year — the estimated number of passengers that will come as a result of larger and more ships calling.

The minister said he wanted to see successful overnight and cruise tourism, which could be balanced. He suggested that Caymanians in particular are dependent on cruise rather than overnight tourism for jobs and supporting their businesses.

Kirkconnell confirmed that bidders had been pre-qualified, but as the contract was a design-build-finance-maintain model, the final designs would be down to whoever won the contract. He said the process to find the contractor who will do all of that was expected to begin this month.

Although the tourism minister is committed to the project and claims it has support among a significant number of local people working in the cruise business, the public consultation came down three to one against.

Many local tour operators are opposed to the project as they fear the impact it will have on the country’s increasingly successful and more lucrative overnight tourism business. The costly and controversial plan has also caused concerns for watersports operators as a result of significant environmental issues because of the risks to the reefs in the George Town Harbour. They fear the loss of the dive attractions in George Town will put more pressure on other sites, which will be compounded by the massive concentrated increases in passengers in high season seeking activities to do while they are in Cayman for even longer.

While there are a limited number of powerful downtown merchants who have dominated the debate and support the project as they are going to overwhelmingly benefit, many other stakeholders fear Grand Cayman does not have the infrastructure to cope with such an increase in passengers.

