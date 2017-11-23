Dart denied permission for tunnel extension

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has denied the application from Cayman Shores Development, one of Dart’s network of companies, which had applied for permission to extend its tunnel on the West Bay Road. The decision was made yesterday evening after the CPA met and considered the application. The board has not yet published its reasoning for the refusal, but a number of concerns had been raised regarding the connections for and safety of pedestrians, the public right-of-ways to the sea and questions raised by the planning department, the Depart of Environment and the National Roads Authority about the justification for the tunnel’s extension.

The existing tunnel, which is more than 400 feet, received planning permission in February after Dart bought the beachfront property at Royal Palms in September. But as the developer was in the process of putting on the roof, it made an application to extend the underpass to 600 feet.

CNS understands that the aim is to connect Dart’s beachfront property with Camana Bay, and after securing the controversial sky rights in the area, it has plans to build on top of the tunnel, dramatically changing the appearance of the West Bay Road in the heart of the Seven Mile Beach tourist area.

However, the CPA has thrown a spanner in the works, at least temporarily.

The developer has not yet stated if it intends to appeal the decision, and in a short statement following Wednesday’s decision said, “Dart Real Estate understands the application to extend the West Bay Road underpass to the Royal Palms site has not been approved following the November 22 meeting. We await the Central Planning Authority’s official rationale for its decision.”

Following the increased and retrospective concerns about the tunnel, especially from the NRA, Dart had submitted more information to planning ahead of yesterday’s meeting in an effort to try to alleviate those concerns, but it appears not to have been enough to offset them and the mounting controversy surrounding the development, as the public begins to realise the implications of the tunnel.

In recent comments on CNS readers raised their concerns, ranging from the lack of beach access and aesthetics to over-development and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Category: Local News