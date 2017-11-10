Cyclist seriously injured by suspect drunk driver

(CNS): A cyclist was seriously injured Thursday evening in a collision with a vehicle near to the Butterfield Roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway in George Town in which a suspected drunk driver ended up in a five-car smash. Police were called to the scene at about 5:30pm yesterday and found that the driver who struck the cyclist went on to hit four other vehicles. The 52-year-old woman from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of DUI and is currently on police bail. The cyclist is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the George Town hospital.

Police are again reminding the public about the dangers of driving under the influence, and will continue to have strong presence on the roads going into the long weekend.

“We are taking a zero tolerance approach to drinking and driving,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic Management Unit. “As the collision yesterday demonstrates, it is often not the driver but others on the road who end up paying the price for this behaviour.”

Police reported that four other arrests were made yesterday (9 November) on the roads for driving related offenses, including two others for DUI, one for careless driving and one for dangerous driving.

Category: Crime, Police