Criminal records can now be wiped clean

(CNS): Caymanians who have minor drug convictions or who have had a crime free period of 15 years following a conviction for a non-serious offence can now wipe their criminal records clean. Officials have announced that the Criminal Records (Spent Convictions) Law, 2016, which replaced the Rehabilitation of Offenders Law (1998 revision) is in effect and a new board created to expunge records is ready to accept applications. The board will consider all minor drug convictions that did not involving tricking or supply and a fine of less than $5,000, clearing the names of people with old drug convictions that in some cases have had a serious and detrimental impact on their lives for decades.

The criminal records office can now automatically clean records where a sentence of less than five years, a caution, fine, community order or probation was handed down, provided the crime was not a serious offence. People who have served a sentence exceeding five years but have had a crime free period of 15 years and who did not commit an excluded offence can also have their record cleaned at the discretion of the board.

The law applies to a conviction for an offence against Cayman Island laws and laws of other countries. But records will not be expunged for serious offences such as treason, terrorism, murder, manslaughter, rape and other sexual offences, kidnapping, people trafficking, crimes against children and vulnerable people or firearms convictions.

Where the law provides for a record to be expunged and wiped clean, it means that person will be treated, for all purposes in law, as someone who has not committed the offence or been charged, prosecuted convicted or sentenced for it. But there are exceptions for certain job applications, where that person will still have to reveal the expunged crime.

Lawyers, chartered accountants, teachers and anyone working with children, medical practitioners including dentists, midwives, opticians and pharmacists, as well as any professionals that need to be licensed under a law to practice must still indicate their offences. Specific offices also require people to disclose expunged records as well such as those in the judicial and other public service especially in law enforcement as well as members of statutory and government company boards.

Applicants who wish to have their record expunged should mail or hand deliver the following to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Government Administration Building, Box 103, Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1 – 9000 or put in drop box labelled “Expungement Applications”.

Applications should include a letter requesting expungement, the completed application form, a fee of CI$25, an original Police Clearance Certificate less than a month old and two character references from non-family members.

Application forms are available from the Reception Desk on the Ground Floor of the Government Administration Building, Elgin Avenue, George Town or online here.

The new Expungement Board members are Kashka Hemans, Hugh Lockwood, Kayleigh Wright, Shimar Harding and Pastor Alson Ebanks.

