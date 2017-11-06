Councillor accuses NCC of overriding MLAs

(CNS): The representative for West Bay Central, Capt Eugene Ebanks, has accused the National Conservation Council of not following the wishes of Members of the Legislative Assembly over the spearfishing dispute, despite the fact that the decision by politicians placed the council in a conundrum over the law. Speaking during the budget debate late Friday evening, Ebanks, who was appointed as a part-time councillor to the health minister and given responsibility for the environment, made it clear that he was also fully behind the review of the historic conservation legislation, fueling concerns that there is no one in the current administration going to bat for the environment.

Ebanks said that all the MLAs had wanted the amendment in the conservation law to allow the importation of spearguns and parts and to license locals to use the fishing guns, but it had not been implemented. He said the NCC had not acted because they claimed a difficulty in expanding spear fishing licensing when the law also requires the council to protect the marine environment.

The CDP member of the Unity government argued that if the NCC is satisfied that a person is responsible to be licensed to fish in accordance with the law and agreed areas, it should follow the law and issue the licence and not put “its will before lawmaker”. He accused the NCC of of using the issue as “some kind of quid pro quo” to force the hand of parliament to pass the enhanced marine parks and said that this was wrong.

The challenge for the NCC has been that in accordance with the law it has a legal obligation to protect the environment and cannot act in a way that would threaten marine species, which is the problem with the conflicting position on spear guns.

The decision by MLAs to reverse the policy of phasing out that fishing method because of its direct threat to endangered reef fish conflicts directly with the NCC’s legal obligations of conservation. The council has pointed out that in the absence of enhanced marine parks where no one can fish using any kind of method, the increased use of spearguns posed a serious conservation threat. If the marine parks were expanded, however, the threat posed by the guns would be decreased, thereby balancing the legal obligations of the council.

Echoing comments from other MLAs, Ebanks appeared not to understand this dilemma for the council and was insistent that the NCC begin issuing licences despite the absence of the necessary protections, placing it in contravention of the law.

But Ebanks also said he was happy that other elements of the law had not yet been enacted, as he accused the council of having too much power and that he was supporting the complete review of the legislation to “ensure it is working as intended”. He added that the review committee would include a representative from the Department of Environment and the NCC.

The MLA’s comments come on the heels of clear statements from Premier Alden McLaughlin and Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour that this Unity government is intent on gutting the conservation law despite its unanimous support when the former environmental minister, Wayne Panton, steered the legislation through the LA.

While the backbench MLA acknowledged the success of the council in securing a selection of sites this year for conservation, he did not speak about the future of the ongoing project, which CNS understands has not been allocated any more cash in the budget for the next two years.

During his comments Ebanks pointed to the more than $1 million allocated for the eradication of the green iguana and took aim at the DoE management for not taking care of this a few years earlier.

However, the well-documented history of this issue shows that initially the law prevented any headway. Before a change to the local legislation in 2010, the greens could not be legally killed because they were inadvertently included in the law protecting Grand Cayman’s endemic and truly endangered blue iguana and the rock iguana on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

There was also confusion in government about which department (environment or agriculture) was responsible as well as a lack of funding from lawmakers to deal with the issue until 2015 (see ‘Green’ invasion project gets funding)

Ebanks claimed the current allocation “should make a dent in the population of these pests”, even though the DoE has already indicated that yet again the budget allocation is not sufficient for the scale of the problem.

According to the latest figures, there are now more than a million green iguanas on Grand Cayman and recent cull attempts have not made a significant impact on the numbers, as only 16,500 animals were killed in the recent pilot programmes.

