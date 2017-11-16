Cops seize gun and loaded magazine following call out

(CNS): Police officers responding to a 911 call early this morning about a disturbance involving damage to property at a gas station off Walkers Road in George Town recovered a handgun and a loaded magazine from a car that left the scene. When police attended the gas station around 2:30am on Thursday, 16 November, some of the individuals involved left the location in a white Honda Civic, which was stopped and searched, and a loaded magazine was recovered. While the search was underway the driver fled on foot and is now wanted by the police for questioning.

The two passengers in the Honda, a 23-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from George Town, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and damage to property. They both remain in police custody.

The vehicle was later forensically examined and a handgun was recovered.

Meanwhile, police conducting operations in the Coe Wood Beach area of Bodden Town in response to community complaints about disturbances and anti-social behaviour arrested a 47-year-old George Town man yesterday, 15 November, on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply and other related offenses. The officers’ attention had been drawn to the suspect’s vehicle by a police canine during their operations, and a quantity of suspected ganja was found during a search of the vehicle.

The man is currently on police bail.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Walkers Road to come forward. Anyone with information can call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

