Cops face crime loaded weekend on local roads

(CNS): The RCIPS had another busy weekend on the roads across Grand Cayman dealing with drivers attempting to evade road blocks, failing to stop when pulled over by police and major collisions involving drunk drivers. Police said they also chased a stolen car in George Town in the early hours of Monday morning, which ended in a collision. The officers had responded to a report of suspicious activity in the vicinity of Smith Road shortly after 2:30am, when they came upon some men, who fled the area in a white Kia Sportage, refusing to stop when signaled to do so.

Police followed the KIA, which later had a collision in the vicinity of Oakland Close, at which time the occupants fled on foot. The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen.

This came after two other major incidents on the roads over the weekend, including a daylight collision on Sunday, 5 November, on Batabano Road in West Bay, in which a black Honda S2000 collided with a concrete light pole. The passenger of the vehicle suffered severe injuries and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. The 25-year-old driver from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of DUI and careless driving. He is currently on police bail.

Shortly before 3:00am Saturday, 4 November, officers nabbed the driver of a blue Honda Civic who had tried to evade a police road block on Crewe Road, George Town. When the car was searched by officers from the K-9 and traffic units, they found a quantity of suspected ganja, along with drug paraphernalia. The 18-year-old driver from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with an expired registration as well as possession of ganja and other related offences. He was also bailed by police.

“We will continue to enforce the traffic laws for the benefit of the entire public,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Traffic Management Unit. “Those who leave the scene of an accident or attempt to evade police roadblocks and hails to stop will only compound their problems when caught,” he warned.

Police made other arrests, including people who were driving under the influence and attended 20 crashes over the weekend.

Category: Local News