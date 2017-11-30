Cops adopt zero tolerance over Blue Spots

(CNS): Police are clamping down on people who park in ‘Blue Spots’ designated for disabled drivers without the necessary permits. The special reserved parking slots can be used by people visibly displaying a disabled sign in their vehicle. “Able-bodied persons who park their vehicle in disabled spots, do so with great inconsideration for the people who genuinely need the parking space due to a legitimate disability,” the police said Wednesday as they announced the zero tolerance policy.

Under the Traffic Law and Regulations, anyone who parks their vehicle, motorbike or bicycle in a disabled parking spot or otherwise causes any kind of obstruction to the parking space commits an offense and may receive a traffic violation ticket for $100 CI.

The RCIPS has been directed to adopt a no tolerance approach to this traffic violation offense as complaints are on the rise. The police are encouraging all drivers to be mindful and respectful of the needs of those with legitimate disabilities and reminding them that all parking in a disabled spot without a valid disability permit is illegal.

