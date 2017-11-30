Cops adopt zero tolerance over Blue Spots
(CNS): Police are clamping down on people who park in ‘Blue Spots’ designated for disabled drivers without the necessary permits. The special reserved parking slots can be used by people visibly displaying a disabled sign in their vehicle. “Able-bodied persons who park their vehicle in disabled spots, do so with great inconsideration for the people who genuinely need the parking space due to a legitimate disability,” the police said Wednesday as they announced the zero tolerance policy.
Under the Traffic Law and Regulations, anyone who parks their vehicle, motorbike or bicycle in a disabled parking spot or otherwise causes any kind of obstruction to the parking space commits an offense and may receive a traffic violation ticket for $100 CI.
The RCIPS has been directed to adopt a no tolerance approach to this traffic violation offense as complaints are on the rise. The police are encouraging all drivers to be mindful and respectful of the needs of those with legitimate disabilities and reminding them that all parking in a disabled spot without a valid disability permit is illegal.
How many people have been killed or injured parking in blue spots. How about some ZERO TOLERANCE for these maniacs on dirt bikes (dirtbags)!?!?
Have reported this activity repeatedly giving times, locations and even video plainly showing the source residence and facial ID of the idiot, yet no action has been taken. Will it take a fatality among the lawless numbnuts riders or worse yet, an innocent bystander to finally DO THEIR DAMN JOB?
It is not correct to say these “blue spots” can be used by people visibly displaying a disabled sign in their vehicle”. I have come accross several able bodied drivers parking in the reserved slots and claiming either through ignorance or trying to lie their way out of it, that as they have a disabled sign in their car they are entitled to park there.The sign does not apply to the vehicle unless it is occupied by the disabled person entitled to the permit.
Yes when the police start obeying the law i will too and stop threatening and trying to intimidate people with arrest because they speak up about police themselves parking in Blue Disable spots. I not surprised though when you see who now fill up the ranks of the RCIPS?
They should just sit outside Over The Edge and Fosters Savannah
Marquee Plaza off Lawrence Boulevard
Considering this and amount arrests with rogue bikers demonstration it appears RCIP is prioritizing based on their abilities. Effectively a bunch of meter maids/parking wardens.
That’s right. Focus on the parked ones as the dirt bikes continue to fly around like crazy prople. Easier to catch. If police had done their job long time ago and nipped these bikes in the bud from then, we wouldnt have the issue today. They also need to focus on the dump trucks that have no respect for the law and other motorists.
This is a good start. Let’s also have a zero tolerance policy for everything else that is out of control on our roads (ie children not in car seats or even wearing seat belts, running red lights, running stop signs, failure to indicate turns and lane changes, improper use of roundabouts, speeding, dangerous driving, tailgating, etc).
Well about time – you may want to permanently station a police officer at Country Side Fosters cause there is ALWAYS someone parked in the handicapped spots without displaying a permit.
Also, $100 fine is not high enough of a deterrent………
Wrong. Zero tolerance is towing these asshats cars and putting them in the crusher.
About time!
i hope they are ready to ticket there own rcip!
This is great but what about the illegal motor bike gang? I think removing all illegal motor bikes from the street and putting the riders in prison should be top priority. Yet we haven’t heard a thing from the police about this!
The bikes are illegal to ride on the streets but not illegal to own and not illegal to ride on private property/roads
Hence the bikes cannot be confiscated, even in instances when the persons are convicted of crimes most of the bikes were returned
The RCIPS has been directed to adopt a no tolerance approach to this traffic violation offense as complaints are on the rise.
Can someone please complain about the violent crime, car thefts, and corruption on this island
I am not sure why this has hit me a the most laughable article yet, I guess after reading and seeing the video from the motor bike chaos on the weekend, you know the one , it shows the complete disregard for the laws of a civilized society, and then today I see this.
This is what the cops want to have zero tolerance for, haha beautiful
Is this suppose to be encouraging? Should have been doing your job any way. And why only “$100.00″? What is wrong with……….”$250.00”? Could not RCIP/CIG make this hurt a bit more like the handicapped who are so disappointed when they come upon and illegal parker!!!
Next up for Christmas : Illegal window tint,obscured license plates ,dump trucks pulling 60 mph past Hurley’s…Lets get her done!
Just enforce all the laws, all the time!
And yet 200 motorcycle riders breach a road block, among other violations and not one fine is collected for what must have been dozens of violations.
Guess it’s easier than catching goons on dirt bikes.
Sounds like not only illegal parkind that needs to have zero tolerance on today . Not enough space to list them all . So RCIPS you have a big task ahead of you now .
Id park on a double line before i disrespect the blue spot fam
Do you work for Papa Johns?
I hope everyone will remember that the Traffic Law and Regulations do not apply on private property.
A.k.a. your house… Traffic Law states that private property that invites the public such as a supermarket parking lot etc. is still under the law.
the traffic law applied to all “public places” and per the law a “public place” means a place to which the public has access –
(a) as of right, without payment;
(b) upon payment; or
(c) upon invitation, express or implied,
and includes commercial property to which persons attending for commercial
purposes are allowed access by the owner of those premises, upon payment of a
fee or not;
CIG willing to put fees on absolutely everything that is remotely a government service, but when it comes to parking in handicapped spots they only give out $100 tickets?
Bet if you raised that ticket to $500 or $1000 and used the funding to cover department costs the police would be willing to scour the islands looking for persons breaking the law and residents wouldn’t dare park in the spots unless they had the required documentation and permits
All that “naming and shaming” bullshit doesn’t work, Caymanians are just idle and like getting into people’s business and gossiping. The RCIPS needs to enforce the laws and having 2 or 3 officers a day go from business to business and parking lot to parking lot checking the spots would be relatively easy and use up relatively few resources. Make the officers take photographic evidence and if they try to fight in traffic court simply slide the picture over. Put the pressure where people care and are effected their bottom line, and for repeat offenders double or triple the tickets accordingly until they learn. No reason to put people in jail for this but make sure they face stiff economic penalties.
Clear and easy solution
Likewise we the Public expect the Cops to be respectful cops. With certain behavior perhaps the public has no respect to some of them. Parking in the wrong designated areas is small to some of what they do. Now that we are on this subject, what time will they deal with with those Jaaaaaaa that can be seen on the side of the streets and in public places peeing. Even kids in the cars have to witness this from these worthless men. Just above the Jerk chicken place across fro Tomlinsons round about a few evenings ago there was some young man peeing. It was most disgusting.
zero tolerance for low hanging fruit, what about the loser jamming his bass every night through our nieghborhood, is the RCIP deaf?
oooooo… Zero Tolerance…. I am shaking in my flip flops.
But on the other hand, where are these said “Blue Spots?” Typically in parking lots i would presume.
So as they fearlessly drop a ticket on a carelessly parked vehicle, perhaps they could take a loop of the parking lot and place tickets on the cars with illegal tint, license covers, those crazy lug nut spikes (they can not be legal) and expired tags…
Do ALL the work.
