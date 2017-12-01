CoP: Strong-arm tactics won’t solve bike trouble

(CNS): The police commissioner has warned that strong-arm tactics and enforcement will not solve the growing problem on Grand Cayman of illegal and dangerous motorbike activity. David Byrne released a statement Thursday about the events of last Sunday and said that the goal to curb the problem was not just about the number of people arrested but about increasing the safety and reducing disruption on the roads by rogue riders. He said that not everyone who took part in the bike ride last Sunday rode dangerously or illegally, and not all bikes were unregistered or uninsured.

“While enforcement is imperative, the measure of the success of our efforts is not the number of arrests and prosecutions but the reduction and disruption of illegal activity and dangerous riding on the road,” the commissioner said.

In his statement, Byrne said that reducing dangerous driving by illegal bikers continues to be a priority for the RCIPS but he called on the wider community, and especially legal safe riders, to be part of the solution.

“What occurred last Sunday was a deplorable public spectacle by an exhibitionist rogue element within the larger law-abiding motorbiking community,” Byrne said. “These rogue bikers demonstrated that they have no regard for their safety or for the safety of anyone else. It has been established, however, that a whole range of people participated in the event, male and female, youths and adults, and not everyone rode dangerously or illegally, and not all bikes were unregistered or uninsured.”

Given what happened on Sunday, police took care to consider the risk of serious or even fatal injuries to the motorcyclists or innocent motorists or pedestrians, and as a result opted to try and disrupt the rogue riders rather than chasing them.

“The key outcome for the police and community is that there was no loss of life and no injuries. I accept that the RCIPS lost some ground on Sunday, but the community can be assured we are hard at work to tackle the problem,” he stated, adding that he has now established a task force, headed by DCP Kurt Walton, to find a long-term sustainable solution to the problem.

The new task force includes customs and immigration officers, officials from the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL), importers and other civilian stakeholders, and was also reaching out to members of the motorbiking community who want a safe a legal way to ride. Byrne said it would examine how enforcement and legislation could be enhanced to help prosecute those who insist on riding illegally.

“An investigation team has been formed and is gathering evidence from Sunday’s event in order to identify and arrest perpetrators and seize bikes,” Byrne said, adding that CCTV and other footage is still being analyzed. “Masked riders menacing other road users and flouting road laws is totally unacceptable, and the lack of an established track on island is no excuse for such behaviour.”

Byrne warned the community, however, that there is no easy fix and Cayman is not alone in dealing with the road menace.

“Countries in Europe and elsewhere have also grappled with illegal motorbike activity, and dangerous pursuits and strong-arm tactics have been used with very mixed results,” he said. “Enforcement that occurs will be firm, but proportionate and balanced, and done with consideration for public safety.”

But he said that enforcement alone would not solve this problem. “The only resolution will come about through partnership with other agencies and the community at large,” he said.

