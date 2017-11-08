Colorado man drowns off Cemetery Beach
(CNS): Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died on Saturday afternoon, 4 November, after experiencing difficulties snorkeling off Cemetery Beach. He was Rodney Lamb (64), who was visiting with friends and family from Denver, Colorado in the United States. He was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was taken from the water by fire and rescue personnel. Lamb was swimming with a friend who also got into trouble but survived the ordeal.
According to an online obituary, Lamb was an obstetrician. He is survived by his three children, Chris, Chelsea and Cameron, seven grandchildren and his wife, Jan, who was with him in Cayman when he died.
Category: Local News
Too many drowning incidents are happening. Why are there no lifeguards on the beaches? I think it would be a good opportunity to train and employ young Caymanians.
2
1
this is ever so sad. My sympathy goes to his family and friends.
is the area posted with signs that warn of strong currents?! was the strong current a contributing factor?
2
0
Probably not a strong current in that area.
1
0
Why is it Cayman does not have life guards at the most visited beaches by tourists and residents?
8
3
Cost & Practicality. Make a list of the ‘most visited beaches’ and ‘most visited times’ and (a) figure out the rough staff costs and (b) compare to the reported death incidences.
Before anyone says ‘any one life is worth any cost’ that’s not what society has historically felt around the world. Just ask an insurance agent.
Sorry that we only have this discussion when there’s an actual family grieving.
1
0
So sad. Condolences to all family and friends.
6
0
Ganja is legal in colorado
2
11
So sad, RIP.
13
0
My condolences to this gentlemans family. So very sad to come to the island to enjoy a vacation with family and friends and never to return home to his loved ones again. May you RIP.
16
0
RIP
11
0