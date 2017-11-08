Colorado man drowns off Cemetery beach

(CNS): Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died on Saturday afternoon, 4 November, after experiencing difficulties snorkeling off Cemetery Beach. He was Rodney Lamb (64), who was visiting with friends and family from Denver, Colorado in the United States. He was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was taken from the water by fire and rescue personnel. Lamb was swimming with a friend who also got into trouble but survived the ordeal.

According to an online obituary, Lamb was an obstetrician. He is survived by his three children, Chris, Chelsea and Cameron, seven grandchildren and his wife, Jan, who was with him in Cayman when he died.

Category: Local News