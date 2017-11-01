CINICO reform to open up access

(CNS): The Cayman Islands National Insurance Company, the government’s health insurance provider, is to undergo a reform that will allow the public-owned authority to offer cover to a broader cross-section of the population, the premier has said, During the election campaign earlier this year, Premier Alden McLaughlin promised that a Progressive government would be focusing on healthcare and insurance reform. Now part of a broader coalition, McLaughlin, addressing the Legislative Assembly last week, indicated some of the plans for the health sector overhaul.

In the 2018/19 budget increased funding has been provided to CINICO to cover more clients. Over the next two years government will spend almost $66 million on health insurance premiums for civil servants, civil service pensioners, seafarers and veterans, alongside the near $60 million government will inject into the Health Services Authority for the provision of community health services.

Pumping cash into the government company is not the solution to the challenges that the current health insurance and health care system presents, the premier implied, and told legislators that the answer lies in recognising the need for reform.

“Part of the solution to making CINICO more financially viable is to broaden its role as part of an overall reform of the insurance market. At the moment it falls to CINICO to cover those people unable to afford private insurance cover – essentially with government picking up the full cost. Frankly, this is unsustainable. CINICO must be able to provide insurance cover to a broader demographic to lower the overall costs to the public purse,” he said.

“Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system will require a long term, strategic change, including devising new working arrangements that will create the changes needed and identify what services should be focused on in future years,” the premier said. “A first step is to talk with the industry players, including those at the HSA, to determine what reforms are needed, and to devise new working arrangements that will serve as the impetus for the changes we need to see and identify what services should be focused on in future years.”

McLaughlin pointed to the concerns his party and other representatives have regarding the HSA and the management of its finances and said that authority would also face reform.

“As a government, we have yet to sit down to fully consider, with the help of the Board, what reviews of the HSA may be useful or necessary,” he said, adding that as government progresses past the budget, decisions will be taken over the HSA’s future.

Although the premier spoke at length about some of the issues facing healthcare, including access and quality, as well as insurance and costs, he fell well short of any indication that government was looking at some for of single-pay or national insurance cover. On the campaign trail McLaughlin had made significant hints that the PPM was moving toward that idea as a potential solution, but now part of a coalition it appears that solution may no longer be on the table.

