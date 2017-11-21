CIG spends $1M to learn it can’t afford court

(CNS): The government has spent more than a $1 million over the last decade exploring the possibility of building a new courthouse, only to discover it can’t afford it. Court Administrator Suzanne Bothwell told Finance Committee last week that the much needed facility is still several years away, despite a long history of attempts to get the project on track. She said that the need for a new court has been on the agenda for some 27 years and money has been spent exploring the possibilities without settling on a solution, and as more money was about to be spent simply exploring ideas, the need for the facility was now posing a constitutional challenge.

As members were asked to vote another $400,000 for exploring the project in 2018/19, they asked where this cash and the money voted last year were going. Attorney General Samuel Bulgin said that the $200,000 spent in 2016/17 went on an outline business case that revealed that a new court could cost as much as $177 million, which Bulgin said was not affordable “in the current climate”. He said that the new appropriations were to try and come up with another model that government could afford.

Speaking on behalf of the chief justice, Bothwell said the need for a new facility is becoming a constitutional problem for government because it is obligated to properly fund the administration of justice and the lack of appropriate facilities is having a direct impact on that. She warned that efforts to fund the project via the financial and commercial divisions of court did not address the immediate problems.

“The most urgent need for the judicial administration …is to effectively administer justice to our local people,” she said. “We have significant backlogs in cases, we have insufficient courtrooms, we have insufficient facilities to even allow for our judges to sit on a consistent basis, therefore significantly delaying the administration of justice.”

She said there may be avenues that government can look at to offset the cost via a commercial solution but the project cannot be derailed because one hasn’t been found. “The court is cognizant and highly sensitive to concerns government has about funding the new court facilities; this initiative has been on going for almost 30 years.”

She said that according to her research, it had been in discussion for at least 27 years and she was able to track spending back to 2008, which totalled more than $1 million, as she explained that she hasn’t yet calculated how much was spent before that. But the court administrator pointed out that the immediate needs were to ensure the judicial services are properly funded, as required in the Constitution, so it can meet its obligation to administer local criminal, family and civil justice.

See the discussion over the courthouse project on CIGTV below

