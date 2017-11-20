CIG security could be reserved for locals only
(CNS): Government has accepted a proposal from the opposition to consider reserving security jobs at government ports and buildings for Caymanians only. On Thursday evening legislators briefly debated a private member’s motion on the idea by Chris Saunders (BTW), who said that it was normal for nationals of a given country to provide the security at airports, ports and major government facilities, as he urged government to find a way to make that a reality here too. He pointed to the many advantages of having locals working static security because of the knowledge they have about “who is who”.
He urged the government to address the airport security first, suggesting that none of the security personnel there were Caymanian, but to eventually move towards making it a reserved occupation for local workers, as he suggested they would be in a position to be far more proactive, rather than reactive and vigilant.
Premier Alden McLaughlin said government was happy to consider the proposal but he warned that most of the security services provided to government buildings are outsourced; security firms have won government contracts and changing the arrangement could mean adding as many as 300 people to the government payroll because of the need for 24 hour cover in some places.
But he said government was prepared to look at future contracts in the next tendering cycle and to write in a provision of a minimum number of local people in order to secure the bid. He said this would allow government to have “some influence over whether or not the jobs are viable” for locals and elevating the pay from minimum wage. He said the security at government buildings “should be better remunerated, and while that may increase the cost to the public purse, the premier said he believed it would be worth it.
McLaughlin said his government was in favour of the spirit of the motion and the fact that the vast number of security staff were not Caymanians was an issue he took seriously. He said legislators should be thinking about the overall security industry, as most personnel were “no more than lookouts”.
He said they had no means of defence and there was a need to look at the training they get and what, if anything, they should be allowed to carry as a means of defending themselves and the institutions they are paid to help secure. He raised his concerns that they “create a false sense of security but they can’t do more than raise the alarm or make a call”. He said Cayman was past the point where security wasn’t an issue. “We cannot pretend we don’t have security issues anymore,” he said.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is head of the civil service, said the proposal had been on the radar for some time as guards are also being asked to meet and greet at some government buildings, and wherever they were also acting as “ambassadors”, doing a dual role, they should be Caymanians as there was no one better to escort people to meetings in the government building.
LOL, if this happens don’t leave anything in or on your desk and lock everything up at night.
yikes…the standard of security will now plummet….
The sad truth here is, in the long run. this will end up costing the government a lot more money. The wage that security personnel get at the large security firms is below the lowest bracket of the government pay scale. Then factor in fully covered pension and medical as well as increased sick leave due to locals being in the position and the costs will sky rocket. I am a Caymanian (before anybody jumps on that wagon to try and divert the above truths) but i once knew a security guard who worked 20 hours straight (against the labour law i know) because he actually wanted to so he could get the extras hours. Im sorry, but you will not see that in any government department that i know of.
Doesn’t the fact that these jobs are staffed by expats mean that the employer was unable to locate sufficent Caymanians to fill the position?
Is that not a requirment of obtaining work permits for these people?
Therefore, I say let CIG try to fill these positions with Caymanians only while maintaining their budget. Go for it, see how much luck is had.
Yes 12:22pm just as Caymanian as American and Southwest Airlines counter staff????? Try hush ya big mouth with your deliberate lies.
Uh, ohhhhhhhhh…
I bet you this one will also be dismissed from the LA…wanna know why?
Our Minister of Health, just so happens to be the CEO/MD for APS Security, who just so happens to be one of the companies which provides security services to the ORIA (airport)…
*whistles a sweet, sweet melody*…. childdddddddddd!
What a BS artist. ALL of the Security staff at the airport are Caymanians.
Must be nice to have a ready source of “facts” tucked up your backside.
You ever been to Government Admin? The courthouse any of the various other government buildings that are filled with expat security guards
Evidently not
Diogenes
Please Alden the pretender deal with the Police Force first before you start troubling the private security firms and stop listening to Bbaba babushka and his waffling about expanding our population.
Eat your heart out What exactly you think is happening now or are you are probably one those who is spreading this false propaganda that you are here to reflect the diversity of our community??? We are allowing a foreign criminal dynamic and element to overwhelm and consume this place now. The increase influx of weapons, drugs and dangerous criminals is evident and are direct result of the crimnal facilitators now on this island from overseas. . Before government start with private security they need to deal with this so called “Caymanian police service” just the bias and partial way they carried out their duties nowdays is or should be of great concerned to this so called unity government. Caymanian who commit crimes are going to prison as they should, while others are not even prosecuted in some instances.
If they will work 90 hours weekly for 6 dollars an hour lol… doubtful…
And this is where we come face with the reality that a proper minimum wage has a vital role to play in getting Caymanians into these low skilled jobs presently monopolised by foreign nationals who work for ridiculously low wages that Caymanians refuse to accept. Why should any Caymanian work for a debased wage rate that does not allow a decent standard of living, or provide for any development such as a land or house purchase! You do not see a group of Caymanians leaving the supermarket with one trolley of shared groceries and one sack of rice!!
Come on CIG, stop pamdering to the commercial interests that thrive on the ridiculous low wages to the detriment of Caymanian employment. You are going to have to face this issue before too long or face the backlash from the electorate!! Stop avoiding the issue.
Don’t know why the downvotes. That’s what security guards work and make… The truth hurts!
I think it’s a lot more likely that a low-paid Caymanian security guard would be up to something a security guard should not be up to than a low-paid expat. In fact I think that’s screamingly obvious if you think about it for half a second. Unfortunately our politicians don’t always make it to the half-second mark before sharing their ideas.
Kind of like the advantage of having all Caymanian Immigration.
They really do need a sarcasm font.
Give the security jobs to locals only. Their friends and family will be given the access needed to bring drugs, firearm and exotic pets on the islands!
wrong. laws already in place that caymanians should be first considered.
The whole “they know who is who” is a double edged sword…the kind of person who takes a security job is not going to risk their lives for a low salary and is certainly not going to tell on “connected” people. I urge caution…
