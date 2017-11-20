CIG security could be reserved for locals only

(CNS): Government has accepted a proposal from the opposition to consider reserving security jobs at government ports and buildings for Caymanians only. On Thursday evening legislators briefly debated a private member’s motion on the idea by Chris Saunders (BTW), who said that it was normal for nationals of a given country to provide the security at airports, ports and major government facilities, as he urged government to find a way to make that a reality here too. He pointed to the many advantages of having locals working static security because of the knowledge they have about “who is who”.

He urged the government to address the airport security first, noting that none of the security personnel there were Caymanian, but to eventually move towards making it a reserved occupation for local workers, as he suggested they would be in a position to be far more proactive, rather than reactive and vigilant.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said government was happy to consider the proposal but he warned that most of the security services provided to government buildings are outsourced; security firms have won government contracts and changing the arrangement could mean adding as many as 300 people to the government payroll because of the need for 24 hour cover in some places.

But he said government was prepared to look at future contracts in the next tendering cycle and to write in a provision of a minimum number of local people in order to secure the bid. He said this would allow government to have “some influence over whether or not the jobs are viable” for locals and elevating the pay from minimum wage. He said the security at government buildings “should be better remunerated, and while that may increase the cost to the public purse, the premier said he believed it would be worth it.

McLaughlin said his government was in favour of the spirit of the motion and the fact that the vast number of security staff were not Caymanians was an issue he took seriously. He said legislators should be thinking about the overall security industry, as most personnel were “no more than lookouts”.

He said they had no means of defence and there was a need to look at the training they get and what, if anything, they should be allowed to carry as a means of defending themselves and the institutions they are paid to help secure. He raised his concerns that they “create a false sense of security but they can’t do more than raise the alarm or make a call”. He said Cayman was past the point where security wasn’t an issue. “We cannot pretend we don’t have security issues anymore,” he said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is head of the civil service, said the proposal had been on the radar for some time as guards are also being asked to meet and greet at some government buildings, and wherever they were also acting as “ambassadors”, doing a dual role, they should be Caymanians as there was no one better to escort people to meetings in the government building.

