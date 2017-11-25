CIG delegation heads to UK for JMC

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin and a team of six local officials left for London Friday to attend what could turn out to be an important Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council meeting of the leaders of the British territories and UK Officials. Topics on the agenda include tax transparency, beneficial ownership and the EU’s proposed list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, which is due out on 5 December. Other topics include Brexit, UK programme support for the overseas territories, hurricane relief and recovery for those jurisdictions hit this season, as well as climate change and environment.

As well as the meetings between British officials and the territories leaders at the JMC, the premier will will have a bilateral meeting with Lord Ahmad, Britain’s overseas territories minister, to discuss matters of mutual importance to the UK and the Cayman Islands. The Cayman delegation is also expecting to have separate meetings and discussions with EU officials over the proposed European Union listing of non-cooperative jurisdictions.

Towards the end of the trip on Thursday night, 30 November, McLaughlin will host a dinner for the Friends of Cayman, and on Saturday, 2 December, he will host a reception for Caymanian students studying in the United Kingdom.

Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers is accompanying the premier, along with Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, Chief Officer Dax Basdeo, Senior Legislative Policy Advisor André Ebanks, Joint Ministerial Council “Sherpa” Jason Webster, and Senior Political Advisor to the Premier Roy Tatum.

