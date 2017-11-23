CIG aiming for full local employment
(CNS): Among the Government of National Unity’s ambitions for the next two years, supported by its recently passed spending plan, is full employment for all Caymanians. According to various comments made by the premier over the last few weeks since he delivered the Budget Policy Statement, the creation of a new human resources department will be critical to that goal. The current overall unemployment rate among locals is estimated to be at around 4.3% and the forecast is for that to fall to 3.6% in 2018 and 3.4% in 2019. Government did not give the current jobless rate for just locals in the budget but stated that the predicted drop in unemployment is based on assumptions that more Caymanians will be in work next year because of amendments to the pensions law.
According to the latest figures from the Economics and Statistics Office for the 2017 spring Labour Force Survey, local unemployment was running at 6.2%, with 1,277 locals without work. But another 827 Caymanians were counted as under-employed. In order to achieve full employment, the government will be looking for the rate of jobless Caymanians to fall below 5% and to ensure those under-employed individuals are given the opportunity to improve their situation, be it moving from part-time to full-time work or finding jobs that match their skill sets.
Premier Alden McLaughlin said that the government “wanted to ensure that Caymanians who are skilled, qualified and want to work are not consistently disadvantaged in the labour market”. Although the shape and form of the proposed new government agency remains to be seen, McLaughlin has said that it will be the main administrative point for the processing of permits and will also have responsibility for the wider monitoring of the labour market and the workforce needs.
He said this would help build capacity and capability among Caymanians seeking to compete for jobs. However, during his budget statement and during Finance Committee, when the allocations for the new immigration ministry were scrutinised, he said it would not merely be an exercise of merging functional aspects of the National Workforce Development Agency and the Department of Immigration.
McLaughlin has stated that a “radical shift is necessary” if Cayman is to build effective workforce readiness skills among its people and create an efficient, fair and transparent work permit and permanent residency regime.
“Over the next two years, the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration will roll out a programme of modernisation that will lead to legislative reform, introduction of technology to automate business processes, workforce development programmes and put in place an employer accreditation programme,” he said.
The premier also stated that the development of the National Jobs Clearing House will improve the transparency of the work permits process, making it easier for businesses and job-seekers to see all of the available jobs in the Cayman Islands. One area of focus will be the advertising of vacancies. The constant complaints that vacancy advertisements run by employers who already have a permit holder either in post or lined up will tailor those adverts to fit the existing employee or distort the truth about the job to put potential candidates off.
Almost $12 million has been allocated to human resource services over the next two years for its day-to-day operating expenses, from the processing of work permits to training for the unemployed, but an equity investment of more than $14 million has also been allocated to the ministry to establish the new department.
It will include extending the Ready2Work KY programme, a scheme to reward and recognise businesses that actively hire and develop Caymanian employees, and what the premier said would be the effective monitoring and enforcement of labour regulations, an area he has admitted has been weak in the past. Government will also be seeking to work with the private sector to increase work-based training programmes for the under 25’s, including apprenticeships, and to support workplace training and lifelong learning to ensure skills development keeps pace with technological advancement.
McLaughlin said that the development of the new department would take around two years but work was already well underway and officials were already looking at the expertise, talent and staffing needs required to run the new agency. Speaking to Finance Committee earlier this month, he said the goal was not just to merge immigration and the NWDA and carry on with business as usual but to address “the pain points” and deal with the significant issues that are considered barriers to “optimum Caymanian employment”.
See the premier discuss the human resource unit plans below on CIGTV
Not one cent spent in making the unemployable into an employable person. All money spent making sure some business is forced to employ them or else. Good plan. And not one cent spent on consultants. WOW!
Great, Kirky can finally get that job he’s been waiting for.
Remove the unemployable from the statistics and whoolaa, mission accomplished. I assume my cheque is in the mail?
I heard a good idea the other day to help address Caymanian unemployment. Start a social media campaign to name and shame any local business that isn’t at least 60% Caymanian staffed. Why should Caymanians help to support a business run by people that won’t hire them? Why give your money to someone that doesn’t support his/her own community? Take your money elsewhere and put those that don’t hire Caymanians out of business.
Zero unemployment exists nowhere except communist states….although the rest of his comments are quite sensible.
Make it easier for small businesses to create more jobs.
‘the government will be looking to ensure those under-employed individuals are given the opportunity to improve their situation, be it moving from part-time to full-time work or finding jobs that match their skill sets’. I find this alarming. I know of govt and private sector employees who have been terminated because of performance related issues (including just being plum crazy!). They are now looking for jobs to match their skill set but they are liabilities and create havoc in the work force. I hope Govt and their respective depts. will bring balance to their mandate which means 100% employment is unrealistic anywhere in any country.
The best promise I heard in a century that went in one ear and came out the other .
Thank you opposition, thankful, thank you Mr. Suckoo for continually sounding the clarion call for us. Now we all must monitor what happens going forward.
yeah yeah…all heard that before….in 10 yrs time all going to be here is dart….politicians ….and …100k service persons from the world poorest countries!!!😣😤😮
It is a very simple exercise to get everyone employed, create a department in government called, “Department of Unemployables”. Problem solved.
If you believe this rubbish, I have a brand new cruise ship dock what causes NO environmental damage that I would like to sell you!
How can the government make such a reckless statement when in the budget debate the Premier made it clear that this Government has no problem with handing out work permits and PR to all?
idiots….full employment is impossible…. even in the most successful economy you will always have around 3% unemployment…..
How about a list of the actual types of jobs and the number of places for each so people can see what kinds of jobs are out there and be able to aim for them.
Smoke and mirrors
Until we start to properly educate and train our people and this includes trades and technical we will always be depending on work permits and cheap labour
3% unemployment is a fabulous number. Full employment is not possible in any society.
There we go again….trying to milk the bull.
Unemployment will always exist. First they need to understand unemployment-voluntary, involuntary, in between jobs, business cycle unemployment, seasonal, changes in economy unemployment…
Secondly, where are the trade schools and new business encouragement? The country could specialize in the production of high-end leather goods from iguana skin. The supply is free and endless.
So the plan is to create another ministry which will likely be as ineffective as the NWDA. This seems to be a mere delay that will provide Alden’s benefactor(s) and all employers at a minimum an additional two years to continue circumventing the immigration regulations with common and obvious machinations. All this time hundreds more will receive PR at a rate to population not done anywhere else in the world. This guy is the most dishonest and dangerous leader you have ever had.
Crazy stuff that only makes sense to those that practice university of life caveman economics.
Alden McLaughlin … what a man full of empty promises.
