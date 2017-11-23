CIG aiming for full local employment

(CNS): Among the Government of National Unity’s ambitions for the next two years, supported by its recently passed spending plan, is full employment for all Caymanians. According to various comments made by the premier over the last few weeks since he delivered the Budget Policy Statement, the creation of a new human resources department will be critical to that goal. The current overall unemployment rate among locals is estimated to be at around 4.3% and the forecast is for that to fall to 3.6% in 2018 and 3.4% in 2019. Government did not give the current jobless rate for just locals in the budget but stated that the predicted drop in unemployment is based on assumptions that more Caymanians will be in work next year because of amendments to the pensions law.

According to the latest figures from the Economics and Statistics Office for the 2017 spring Labour Force Survey, local unemployment was running at 6.2%, with 1,277 locals without work. But another 827 Caymanians were counted as under-employed. In order to achieve full employment, the government will be looking for the rate of jobless Caymanians to fall below 5% and to ensure those under-employed individuals are given the opportunity to improve their situation, be it moving from part-time to full-time work or finding jobs that match their skill sets.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that the government “wanted to ensure that Caymanians who are skilled, qualified and want to work are not consistently disadvantaged in the labour market”. Although the shape and form of the proposed new government agency remains to be seen, McLaughlin has said that it will be the main administrative point for the processing of permits and will also have responsibility for the wider monitoring of the labour market and the workforce needs.

He said this would help build capacity and capability among Caymanians seeking to compete for jobs. However, during his budget statement and during Finance Committee, when the allocations for the new immigration ministry were scrutinised, he said it would not merely be an exercise of merging functional aspects of the National Workforce Development Agency and the Department of Immigration.

McLaughlin has stated that a “radical shift is necessary” if Cayman is to build effective workforce readiness skills among its people and create an efficient, fair and transparent work permit and permanent residency regime.

“Over the next two years, the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration will roll out a programme of modernisation that will lead to legislative reform, introduction of technology to automate business processes, workforce development programmes and put in place an employer accreditation programme,” he said.

The premier also stated that the development of the National Jobs Clearing House will improve the transparency of the work permits process, making it easier for businesses and job-seekers to see all of the available jobs in the Cayman Islands. One area of focus will be the advertising of vacancies. The constant complaints that vacancy advertisements run by employers who already have a permit holder either in post or lined up will tailor those adverts to fit the existing employee or distort the truth about the job to put potential candidates off.

Almost $12 million has been allocated to human resource services over the next two years for its day-to-day operating expenses, from the processing of work permits to training for the unemployed, but an equity investment of more than $14 million has also been allocated to the ministry to establish the new department.

It will include extending the Ready2Work KY programme, a scheme to reward and recognise businesses that actively hire and develop Caymanian employees, and what the premier said would be the effective monitoring and enforcement of labour regulations, an area he has admitted has been weak in the past. Government will also be seeking to work with the private sector to increase work-based training programmes for the under 25’s, including apprenticeships, and to support workplace training and lifelong learning to ensure skills development keeps pace with technological advancement.

McLaughlin said that the development of the new department would take around two years but work was already well underway and officials were already looking at the expertise, talent and staffing needs required to run the new agency. Speaking to Finance Committee earlier this month, he said the goal was not just to merge immigration and the NWDA and carry on with business as usual but to address “the pain points” and deal with the significant issues that are considered barriers to “optimum Caymanian employment”.

See the premier discuss the human resource unit plans below

