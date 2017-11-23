CIFA votes in new boss after tight election

(CNS): The beleaguered local sports body, the Cayman Islands Football Association, has voted Alfredo Whittaker as its new president. A well-known senior referee, Whittaker won a tight ballot 8-7 after Renard Moxam dropped out of the running, which included incumbent president Lee Ramoon, after four rounds of voting. In a statement about his election, Whittaker said he was looking forward to working with all stakeholders and has started the process of reaching out to them. “My agenda for the future will be ambitious, sensible and practical, with the main focus on grassroots and youth development, national program organisation and sustainability, referee and coaching development and club investment and support,” the new football boss said.

CIFA has been caught up in a collection of its own scandals in addition to those triggered by its former boss, Jeffrey Webb, and his conviction for racketeering and other crimes in the US justice department’s FIFA probe. CIFA has been facing questions about its finances, including funding for its new headquarters and field, as well as how the association’s accounts were also used by Canover Watson, the former treasurer who was convicted of corruption in relation to the CarePay hospital fraud.

In recent months Watson and former vice president Bruce Blake were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission in yet another investigation, though neither man has been charged with any offences in relation to that inquiry.

Government suspended the association’s funding in response to the concerns about its finances. During the recent Finance Committee hearings, the minster who now has responsibility for sport, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, confirmed that there was no cash in the latest budget for CIFA, but she said that, depending on the outcome of a forensic audit of the association’s books, the $120,000 annual grant from the public purse could be reinstated later.

With government and private sector funding drying up, Whittaker has a major job on his hands to restore the association’s reputation and get things back on track. But in a CIFA release on Wednesday he said he looked forward to the challenges facing his administration and was excited about the potential for football development and advancement in Cayman.

“Through the commission of a comprehensive football development plan, that will include input from all stakeholders, we will venture along a journey over the next four years of thoughtful and deliberate implementation of said development plan,” Whittaker said.

“Since my election, I have had the opportunity to speak with the CONCACAF and CFU presidents, and they have given their support to CIFA and to me and will continue to assist us in our football development.” He said he would be meeting with the CIFA executive committee for a status update of all matters and then he would be outlining his priorities for the new administration.

Immediately after the vote on Saturday, Whittaker said,“We cannot continue to look backwards; we need to look at the future. Sometimes when you look back, all you have is bad memories. Now is the time to move forward. We are going forward. We will see our football association go in a different direction.”

Category: Local News