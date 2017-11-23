CIFA votes in new boss after tight election
(CNS): The beleaguered local sports body, the Cayman Islands Football Association, has voted Alfredo Whittaker as its new president. A well-known senior referee, Whittaker won a tight ballot 8-7 after Renard Moxam dropped out of the running, which included incumbent president Lee Ramoon, after four rounds of voting. In a statement about his election, Whittaker said he was looking forward to working with all stakeholders and has started the process of reaching out to them. “My agenda for the future will be ambitious, sensible and practical, with the main focus on grassroots and youth development, national program organisation and sustainability, referee and coaching development and club investment and support,” the new football boss said.
CIFA has been caught up in a collection of its own scandals in addition to those triggered by its former boss, Jeffrey Webb, and his conviction for racketeering and other crimes in the US justice department’s FIFA probe. CIFA has been facing questions about its finances, including funding for its new headquarters and field, as well as how the association’s accounts were also used by Canover Watson, the former treasurer who was convicted of corruption in relation to the CarePay hospital fraud.
In recent months Watson and former vice president Bruce Blake were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission in yet another investigation, though neither man has been charged with any offences in relation to that inquiry.
Government suspended the association’s funding in response to the concerns about its finances. During the recent Finance Committee hearings, the minster who now has responsibility for sport, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, confirmed that there was no cash in the latest budget for CIFA, but she said that, depending on the outcome of a forensic audit of the association’s books, the $120,000 annual grant from the public purse could be reinstated later.
With government and private sector funding drying up, Whittaker has a major job on his hands to restore the association’s reputation and get things back on track. But in a CIFA release on Wednesday he said he looked forward to the challenges facing his administration and was excited about the potential for football development and advancement in Cayman.
“Through the commission of a comprehensive football development plan, that will include input from all stakeholders, we will venture along a journey over the next four years of thoughtful and deliberate implementation of said development plan,” Whittaker said.
“Since my election, I have had the opportunity to speak with the CONCACAF and CFU presidents, and they have given their support to CIFA and to me and will continue to assist us in our football development.” He said he would be meeting with the CIFA executive committee for a status update of all matters and then he would be outlining his priorities for the new administration.
Immediately after the vote on Saturday, Whittaker said,“We cannot continue to look backwards; we need to look at the future. Sometimes when you look back, all you have is bad memories. Now is the time to move forward. We are going forward. We will see our football association go in a different direction.”
Well done Alfredo. Wish you all the luck in the world, you will need it. Time to look ahead, we can not continue to do the same things for over 40 years and expect change.
With the current format of the senior league CIFA has taken football 40 years back,anyone who has anything to do with that decision must be removed immediately.
Also check the CIFA constitution and see if there is way to remove the 1st VP, as soon as possible.
The big question is will Mr Whittaker have the balls, football or otherwise, to sue those persons who defrauded CIFA. If so he needs get on with it. He alluded to a forensic audit back to 2006. Mr Whittaker for your edification this fraud started well before that date, as I advised your predecessor. Of course you can take a horse to the trough but you cannot make it drink.
The investigation should have been commenced years ago on Blakes watch but as a mere accountant and lawyer serving on the CIFA board for several years that was never going to happen. The rest of the board did nothing. It is a complete unmitigated disaster and the government should continue to withhold funds until monies are recovered from those responsible.
Finally I should add that three qualified accountants and former football players in Cayman offered Mr Ramoon to do the investigation for no fee. Moreover by that time It had been proved fraud took place at the Newlands stadium, involving some very large amounts of money.
Just how frustrating can this be?
Wish you the best…really hope the goals you set are achieved….for the sake of Cayman’s reputation, Cayman football and the love of the game itself!!!
