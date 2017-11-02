CID hunting armed burglar after GT break-in

(CNS): The police have confirmed that they are on the lookout for a burglary suspect who was armed with a knife during an incident in George Town last Friday morning. Following comments about an armed robbery made Wednesday in the Legislative Assembly, which was alerted on the government messaging system during the budget proceedings last week, the police told CNS that the incident was wrongly identified. The RCIPS explained that Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, who mentioned the crime, was in fact referring to an aggravated burglary as opposed to an armed robbery.

An RCIPS spokesperson said that at around 11:00am on 27 October officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the Washington Boulevard area of George Town. The resident disturbed the burglar, who produced a knife before fleeing the scene. The incident is now under police investigation by George Town CID.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

