CID hunting armed burglar after GT break-in
(CNS): The police have confirmed that they are on the lookout for a burglary suspect who was armed with a knife during an incident in George Town last Friday morning. Following comments about an armed robbery made Wednesday in the Legislative Assembly, which was alerted on the government messaging system during the budget proceedings last week, the police told CNS that the incident was wrongly identified. The RCIPS explained that Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, who mentioned the crime, was in fact referring to an aggravated burglary as opposed to an armed robbery.
An RCIPS spokesperson said that at around 11:00am on 27 October officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the Washington Boulevard area of George Town. The resident disturbed the burglar, who produced a knife before fleeing the scene. The incident is now under police investigation by George Town CID.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
It’s Ezzard that should be locked up for spreading inaccurate information and failing to get to grips with the appalling record his own constituency suffers at the hands of burglars.
Robberies, guns, drugs smuggling, money laundering… oh my!
When will our government, the police, the prosecutors and the courts take these burglaries seriously? How many people need to be robbed? How many need to be killed or wounded by burglars?
We need to change our laws to take the profit out of burglary. We need need to take the fences who pay the burglars for what they steal off our streets. At the moment fences are almost never arrested let alone prosecuted. That is because it is not a crime in Cayman to possess stolen property and it is not illegal for pawn shops to do business with known criminals. Those are ridiculous loopholes. We need to make possession of stolen property without a lawful excuse a crime punishable by at least 5 years in prison. We also need to change our laws so that the minimum sentence for a first offence of handling stolen property at least 5 years and a minimum sentence for a second offence 10 years and for a third or fourth offence 20 years.
I agree with some of your points, and I am just glad that there are other proposed solutions, excluding handing out guns to the paranoid citizens most of whom have no training or qualifications in handling firearms safely along with the myriad of other complexities that public gun ownership involves.
Point I’m addressing at all the CNS comment section gun nuts, fake 007s, wannabe Rambos and discount Kevin McCallisters, Guns don’t solve or prevent burglaries and break-ins look at the US for irrefutable, conclusive, incontrovertible proof
Diogenes of Cayman
