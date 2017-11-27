Child in near-miss after car tries to pass school bus

(CNS): Police say that a driver’s efforts to try to overtake a school bus on the inside resulted in a near miss with a child this week. On Tuesday, 21 November, on West Bay Road, a car attempted to pass the bus by going around the left side when it was letting off a student. The car stopped as there was not enough room for the maneuver but when the bus stopped further up the road, the driver tried again to overtake on the inside, driving over the sidewalk and almost colliding with a student getting off the bus. Police said this was just one of several reports this week of reckless drivers overtaking buses when people are being dropped off.

“To not only attempt to overtake a school bus, but to do so by passing on the left side, directly in front of the bus door, is inexcusable, and such reckless behaviour will not be tolerated,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence. “This incident shows a disregard for both the rules of the road and the safety of students travelling on the bus.”

Police are urging motorists to exercise care when it comes to public and school buses that have stopped to load or unload passengers and consider the safety of passengers who may be disembarking.

Drivers can overtake public buses that have stopped, once it is safe to do so and if the road allows it, but they are not permitted to overtake a school bus under any circumstances. Traffic going in the opposite direction is also not permitted to travel past a school bus when it is stopped to load or unload passengers.

