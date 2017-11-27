Cayman poised to draw line on global cooperation
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said the Paradise Papers leak was designed to influence the consideration of the latest European blacklist and if Cayman is on it next month, it could mark the end of cooperation. Speaking to members of the Legislative Assembly, he suggested that the Cayman Islands’ continuous and consistent cooperation, its adherence to international financial regulations and standards could be in question. In the face of more threats and challenges to the offshore sector, he said it might be time to draw the line in the sand on trying to jump every hurdle because no matter what the jurisdiction does, it is never enough.
“What is the point of the expense and the trouble we put ourselves and our clients to, to be part of the global solution, if the quid pro quo for that is one threat after another?” he asked his legislative colleagues earlier this month as the budget meeting came to a close.
During the debates on a number of bills to help Cayman remain compliant and ensure it navigates the latest Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) review next month, McLaughlin attacked the Paradise Paper leaks as the theft of information but said there was no evidence of anything illegal happening here.
“Cayman is at the leading edge when it comes to the fight against international financial crime, money laundering, terrorism financing and tax avoidance and evasion, or tax crime” he said, adding that Cayman was in a better place than the UK and most other EU countries.
But, he said, it was still fighting to not be placed on the latest European blacklist that everyone could be sure would never include “some of the greatest offenders” or were the least transparent and most uncooperative jurisdictions in the world, such as the United States and China.
As he lauded Cayman’s efforts, he said the country might have to start asking itself whether it was time to stop the cooperation if it led to the demise of the major pillar of Cayman’s economy. He added that the issue was becoming one of morality and lamented the fact that “it has become immoral”, according to the European Union, for people to use low tax jurisdictions as part of their legitimate business arrangements. But he said all investors using Cayman are obligated to pay tax on any profit derived from it in the UK, and questioned how this jurisdiction was at fault or depriving other governments of tax revenue.
McLaughlin raised concerns about the demand for “substantial presence”, which he said was difficult to comprehend as the creation of SPVs for global financial transactions meant presence was irrelevant. He claimed that the sustained efforts to undermine Cayman were all about pushing the jurisdiction out of the financial services business. Whether or not Cayman escapes the pending blacklist, the premier said he had no doubt that the pressure would continue and if Cayman ends up on the list, it will have negative consequences.
But, he said, the Cayman Islands could not make “unreasonable concessions” that threatened the sector. He warned that if Cayman has to pick between the demise of the industry or the blacklist, then he would pick the blacklist. As he spoke about the fight on the country’s hands, he said this was a defining point going forward.
Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, who brought the various pieces of legislation for passage, said in her own presentation that “gone are the days of The Firm”, referring to the John Grisham book and movie of the same name, as she handed out a cheat-sheet to MLAs for what she called “ammunition” to help them join in the efforts to spread the message that Cayman was not a tax haven shrouded in secrecy. She said that everyone had to do more to promote the jurisdiction’s regulatory environment and promote what Cayman does and what it does not.
“We have to do better as a country; we have to do better as an industry …to get the message out …so people understand who we are and what we do versus what we are not,” she said. “We are not a tax haven and we do not have secrecy laws …We do not have the anonymous numbered accounts …We do not have the double taxation agreements that facilitate the abuse of tax agreements …promoting aggressive tax evasion.”
She said that Cayman has done a number of things and will continue to play an important part in supporting the global economy.
“We have not designed our tax system in a way to try to aggressively market the jurisdiction in a way that creates harmful taxation to other jurisdictions,” she said.
She noted that Cayman has never had direct corporate or income tax but instead had a robust indirect regime of fees. She said Cayman’s tax system was often misunderstood because it is different.
Rivers said it was important that government delivered the message about the value that Cayman adds to the global economy and must get people to understand what the jurisdiction does, as many forces were lining up to undermine that message.
Had the CIG spent a dime on professional Financial Industry PR (and media injunctions) for every dollar it spent on appeasements to the cruise lines over the last twenty years, there wouldn’t be any ongoing misunderstanding, and we wouldn’t have occasion to naively taunt the EU or OECD or Groupe d’action financière (GAFI/FATF) to “put us on their blacklist” as an opening negotiation tactic. It doesn’t matter if regulatory regimes have been tidied up, if nobody knows, or cares. Consequently, it continues to be very popular to demonize the Cayman Islands for perceived past wrongs, particularly because unfounded claims have long gone uncontested. For all we’ve done to comply over decades, we shouldn’t be volunteering for additional special victimization now. Exclusion (even temporarily) from international payments and settlements systems would lead to very serious cascading problems. That’s not something to bandy around like it doesn’t matter.
