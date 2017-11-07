Car stolen from George Town parking lot

(CNS): Police are issuing a notice of another car theft after a red 2-door 1999 Honda Integra with a black hood, registration plate 167 092, was stolen from the parking lot of Reflections next to Airport Fosters. The RCIPS received the report yesterday afternoon but the car was taken sometime between 3 and 5 November. The theft is currently being investigated by police officers in George Town.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

