Business staffing plans target of reform

(CNS): The business staffing plans submitted by larger firms to the immigration department, which are designed to show what companies are doing to support the education, training promotion and career development of Caymanians employees while facilitating the approval of necessary work permits, will be the target of the planned immigration reforms, as Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated that the system is not working. While the premier signaled his support for immigration during the recent budget debate, he has also committed to overhauling what is now seen as a failed system and conceded several times during Finance Committee that the business staffing plan system needs replacing.

Answering questions in Finance Committee, McLaughlin said that for many years “people have wondered” about the value of the business staffing plan regime. He said it needed to be improved or replaced with a “system that actually works for Caymanians” wanting to move up the ranks within the organisations where they work and to encourage employers to train staff and reward those that do.

McLaughlin said that government had to find a way to make employers more accountable for the commitments they make in business staffing plans.

He admitted that historically, the government had done a very poor job at policing and enforcing this element of the work permit regime and acknowledged opposition concerns that there is no system checking the scholarships that larger employers are supposed to provide in exchange for easier access to work permits.

MLA Alva Suckoo pointed to the amount of public cash government commits to scholarships and the struggles that students still have trying to finance their time in college. He said no one is tracking this other potential lucrative source of education funding for local students.

Staffing plans are required from all employers who have a workforce of fifteen or more staff. They are supposed to set out the current and future human resource plans identifying Caymanians who will move into positions held by permit holders, how long it will take to replace expats with locals, the training required to develop the careers of Caymanian workers, as well as the scholarship commitments.

The concept has been increasingly criticised by the opposition, however, because of the lack of transparency. Employers hide behind the fact that the information in the plans relates to the future business strategy of the entities and should be confidential because it could be detrimental to their ability to compete in the free market.

But as a result, even the Caymanian workers that are cited in the plans as being trained and steered towards position are not allow to see the plans. Speculation persists that businesses often name local workers as part of a development strategy but in reality those staff members are not even aware that they are being named in the plans and are certainly not receiving the training.

Calls from the opposition to make firms publish the plans have been rejected by government, but McLaughlin made a commitment during Finance Committee that this was one of a number of areas that would form part of the reform of the work permit system. Over the next two years this part of the immigration department will be merged with the National Workforce Development Agency into a human resource department focused on creating a more accountable and transparent employment regime to meet the economic and social needs of the country.

The premier told Finance Committee that the policy to develop the new agency was supported not just by his Progressive party but by the members of the coalition he leads, and work was well underway on creating the new department.

