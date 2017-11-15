Business staffing plans target of reform
(CNS): The business staffing plans submitted by larger firms to the immigration department, which are designed to show what companies are doing to support the education, training promotion and career development of Caymanians employees while facilitating the approval of necessary work permits, will be the target of the planned immigration reforms, as Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated that the system is not working. While the premier signaled his support for immigration during the recent budget debate, he has also committed to overhauling what is now seen as a failed system and conceded several times during Finance Committee that the business staffing plan system needs replacing.
Answering questions in Finance Committee, McLaughlin said that for many years “people have wondered” about the value of the business staffing plan regime. He said it needed to be improved or replaced with a “system that actually works for Caymanians” wanting to move up the ranks within the organisations where they work and to encourage employers to train staff and reward those that do.
McLaughlin said that government had to find a way to make employers more accountable for the commitments they make in business staffing plans.
He admitted that historically, the government had done a very poor job at policing and enforcing this element of the work permit regime and acknowledged opposition concerns that there is no system checking the scholarships that larger employers are supposed to provide in exchange for easier access to work permits.
MLA Alva Suckoo pointed to the amount of public cash government commits to scholarships and the struggles that students still have trying to finance their time in college. He said no one is tracking this other potential lucrative source of education funding for local students.
Staffing plans are required from all employers who have a workforce of fifteen or more staff. They are supposed to set out the current and future human resource plans identifying Caymanians who will move into positions held by permit holders, how long it will take to replace expats with locals, the training required to develop the careers of Caymanian workers, as well as the scholarship commitments.
The concept has been increasingly criticised by the opposition, however, because of the lack of transparency. Employers hide behind the fact that the information in the plans relates to the future business strategy of the entities and should be confidential because it could be detrimental to their ability to compete in the free market.
But as a result, even the Caymanian workers that are cited in the plans as being trained and steered towards position are not allow to see the plans. Speculation persists that businesses often name local workers as part of a development strategy but in reality those staff members are not even aware that they are being named in the plans and are certainly not receiving the training.
Calls from the opposition to make firms publish the plans have been rejected by government, but McLaughlin made a commitment during Finance Committee that this was one of a number of areas that would form part of the reform of the work permit system. Over the next two years this part of the immigration department will be merged with the National Workforce Development Agency into a human resource department focused on creating a more accountable and transparent employment regime to meet the economic and social needs of the country.
The premier told Finance Committee that the policy to develop the new agency was supported not just by his Progressive party but by the members of the coalition he leads, and work was well underway on creating the new department.
I had an interesting conversation with an employer the other day. Their workforce is almost exclusively Caymanian. Their US operation which is of similar size in terms of turnover and work output employs about 22% of the number of people that are needed in Cayman to produce similar results. Payroll per employee is similar. Most employees here are in lower skilled positions, so they cannot get permits for “producers”. They have no choice but to hire Caymanians. The alternative is to move elsewhere or shut down their operation here. They cited issues such as too much talking, with little action, absenteeism, entitlement as the employees feel like they are invaluable. They cited one example of a team of Caymanians taking almost a year to fulfill a task that would take one American about 6 weeks.
Let the hate/ troll comments start. Today I came through the airport and had to wait for several minutes whilst the immigration officer finished her text conversation, then waited for the parking office person to finish the game she was playing on her cellphone. Get a work attitude and you will have work.
7
0
well just at the performance of the civil service…..the largest employer of caymanians…
says all you need to know.
4
0
“Employers hide behind the fact that the information in the plans relates to the future business strategy of the entities and should be confidential because it could be detrimental to their ability to compete in the free market.”
That’s one perspective I guess. The other one would be THAT IT’S F***ING PERFECTLY TRUE that it is and should be confidential.
Can you imagine if every company’s plans were an open book? Businesses would be leaving in even larger droves.
Seriously.
4
1
as Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated that the system is not working … does he really want it to work or just saying that to make himself look good? Christ Alden! this is your country, not DARTs’ or the expacts! ITS YOUR COUNTRY!! Stand the F up for it!
8
10
The reason BSPs aren’t working is because people don’t want them to and find ways round them. I worked for a company where their operations were deliberately divided into small units to avoid the BSP criteria. At the end of the day we all worked for the same boss and did the same jobs but on paper we worked for different companies and the staff at immigration not only knew about it but turned a blind eye to it.
8
4
caymanians have 95%+ employment rate……where is the discrimination or the big conspiracy that caymanians are not being employed??????
15
7
Apparently the natural employment level is discriminatory, and people lack a basic understanding of economics principles, of course saying that is a quick way to amass dislikes and to be shouted down in the comments sections, but it is true
People of the Cayman Islands think that there should be 0% unemployment before there are work permits which means we outsource jobs to foreign workers
They miss crucial points however:
1. 0% unemployment is nonexistent in our economic system
2. There is a certain level of unemployment that is natural in a growing economy
3. There will always be someone in a worse off position willing to do the same work cheaper
According to them it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that every Caymanian who wants a job has a job before issuing any WPs whatsoever even if the Caymanian in question is not qualified or educated or even interested in the job that has the WP holder has.
Never quite understood how it is the government’s job to force Caymanians into businesses, I personally would feel resentful if I was just a token Caymanian used to meet a quota but maybe that is just me, success or failure I made the decisions that led to where I am in life in relation to employment, the government is meant to provide education, opportunities and assistance or a social safety net if I am unsuccessful but I am responsible for what happens to me not them. I know many instances of WP holders in management or administration that have put their jobs on the line to make sure their teams and employees are taken care of Caymanian and non Caymanian.
There are also the conspiracy theorists that think there is a huge private sector and government back plot against the native population which too me seems like hysteria induced delusion but then again who knows what that dump is leaking into the area
But that is just my humble opinion
Diogenes
5
0
how about having no staffing plan????…. like the rest of the world….
why should a business have a requirement to educate, train, employ locals?
the entitlement culture of cayman lives on…………….
12
9
ummm, the obligation to train locals is only a consequence of having expats on work permits.
1
2
re: training locals….
you can bring a horse to water but you cannot make it drink….
11
6
The problem is politicians do not see those with status as being Caymanian enough for these plans. Which is a disgrace.
8
4
as always…they support rich companies….cayman ga go under ya hear caymanians…better look at plan z….abc y k….😂😉😈
7
7
Good work indentifying this by Opposition member Alva Suckoo
7
5
How about the CIG coming up with a plan to train Caymanians to replace the 25% of expats who make up the CIG? Then after that is done build a trade / vocational school to eliminate all of the expat plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, air conditioner technicians, etc. That will certainly create hundreds of jobs for young Caymanians.
The CIG should get out of the business of telling the private sector what to do and focus on it’s own knitting first.
15
3
People move up the ranks because they’re better than the competition. Pushing people through because they have the right passport is a recipe for disaster and de-values the position, much like the law degree from Truman Bodden / Liverpool University… I see that on a profile and I automatically think it’s a freebee. Tell me I’m wrong? Try going to the website of the Cayman law school and tell me it doesn’t look mickey mouse. Earn your place at the table, don’t expect it to be handed to you.
15
6
You are wrong. The former Managing Partner of Walkers (for example) was a graduate of that law school. Nothing wrong with the education it provides, just the quality of training that is given in Articles post graduation, and the unfair prejudices extended by persons who form an unfair view of the quality of the school.
1
2
The reason why Business Staffing Plans have not been enforced may possibly best be summarized by a single word. Corruption. The breaches of the plans have long been known to those in authority. They involve fraud, and the destruction of the careers of Caymanians. Any prosecutions Alden? Nah. Any compensation for the Caymanians whose livelihoods may have been seriously damaged? Nah.
All government has done is grant status to many of the very people who were refusing to train, promote or even employ Caymanians, and in the process displaced the very Caymanians you were charged with representing.
And now you decide it is time to do something?
16
15
Yep, blame the expats. Go and get an internationally recognised qualification to service the international clients that use Cayman as their domicile of choice then come back and see how quickly you get promoted, if you turn up, don’t religiously take your 10 days annual sick leave, and commit to a career.
12
6
I met every single element of your criteria. I was named in a Business Staffing Plan as having a position I never held. When i complained I lost my job. The government did nothing.
1
1
No, actually blaming the Cayman Government for not enforcing its own laws on that one.
0
0
Can you please elaborate on where the corruption lies? Are you suggesting that businesses are paying immigration officers to grant permits? I don’t follow.
6
0
I know of several firms that have hotlines to immigration or exploit loopholes by going through a crooked one man band staffing company. This might be what 1:40pm is referring to? You might not know this if you’re on a work permit, and especially if you have not seen the application your employer has made for you. I’ve even seen a Public Authority forge a work permit application several times consecutively to reduce fees for one of their employees. I’m quite sure the recent Immigration Dept. arrests exposed some of these illegal permit activities.
Quite simply it’s a system run a muck
2
0
I honestly don’t understand what you’re saying. Why would a public authority forge a document to reduce fees for one of its employees. Public authorities don’t pay work permit fees. But is this the corruption you’re talking about? Exploiting a loophole as you put it isn’t illegal. In fact that’s how cayman makes its money so to speak. Legally not illegally. I still want to understand what point you’re making or what type of corruption you’re speaking about.
0
0
It is time to realize that the firms especially the big ones will do the bare minimum to get by as it relates to locals. In reality they have no intention of helping Cayamanians climb up the chain. The narrative that Caymanians are lazy suite their plan, using a select few bad apples to support their objective, I dare say is to hire their “own kind”. Just wait until the new PR grants are able to get Cayman status and then you will see the imaginary line drawn on certain type of Caymanians. No more scholarships, interns, or job opportunities unless your “Caymaninan” Parents live in Crystal harbour for example.
20
8
anyone tried to get a scholarship in the real world?
10
4
2/4 good effort.
1
0
why would a local(all) business discriminate against locals?
the ‘conspiracy’ makes no sense …..
7
4