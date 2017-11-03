Bush holds opposition leader and MLA in contempt

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush was back on the rampage Friday, responding to comments made on a radio talk-show by the opposition leader and the member for George Town Central, after they criticised some of his rulings over the last few days. Before the budget debate resumed this morning, he said Ezzard Miller and Kenneth Bryan were in contempt of parliamentary proceedings and he would consider what he was going to do to them. Since Bush read members the riot act Wednesday before the budget debate began, he has been imposing strict conditions on members, particularly those on the opposition benches.

In his relatively new role in the speaker’s chair, the veteran politician has been preventing some members from asking him questions about his decisions and has refused to allow certain documents to be tabled.

He has forced members to move on when he felt the subject matter strayed from the budget, limiting the content of the debate of some opposition members. And during Bryan’s contribution Thursday evening, when the novice George Town MLA was raising concerns that government had neglected to address the subject of foreclosures in the budget, Bush closed him down, claiming that subject was not in any of the documents.

The speaker also stopped Bryan from referring back to the campaign, despite his legitimate efforts to compare the government’s promises on the campaign trail with the policy statement and the budget.

At other times the speaker has taken against the opposition leader for referring to his team as the “Shadow Cabinet”, complaining that there is no constitutional provision for independents to form an official shadow opposition.

Bryan and Miller raised their concerns about some of these issues on a talk-show before proceedings began Friday. But when they returned to the LA, Bush took aim again and laid down the law, insisting that he was following procedures and the opposition members were out of order.

He again called Miller out over his organised opposition, insisting that they were independents and only parties can have a true shadow cabinet. He said that just because the independents had decided to bandy together, he was not going to change the rules of the House, though he conceded that whatever they did outside the parliament was their business.

Bush accused the opposition members of taking aim at him on the radio because they didn’t like him or because he had not joined them to form a government. He criticised Bryan for complaining that he had forced him to speak when he wasn’t ready, suggesting it was an insult and that the MLA had missed the call to speak and scrambled to his feet at the last minute. Bush said that if Bryan wasn’t ready, he should have said so.

He also accused members of deliberately not showing him respect by speaking directly to other members, the gallery or the TV instead of through him.

The speaker took aim again at the members of the Public Accounts Committee and their insistence that they will deal with employment issues. He said it was not part of PAC’s remit and warned that he was not “new here” and after 32 years he knew all of the games, which the opposition was “playing well”.

Bush insisted that all of his rulings had been in line with the Legislative Assembly’s procedures, as he warned the members that he would decide what to do about their contempt later.

See the speaker address the LA about the rules on Wednesday on CIGTV. We will post Friday’s additional statement when it is available.

Category: Politics