Bush holds opposition leader and MLA in contempt
(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush was back on the rampage Friday, responding to comments made on a radio talk-show by the opposition leader and the member for George Town Central, after they criticised some of his rulings over the last few days. Before the budget debate resumed this morning, he said Ezzard Miller and Kenneth Bryan were in contempt of parliamentary proceedings and he would consider what he was going to do to them. Since Bush read members the riot act Wednesday before the budget debate began, he has been imposing strict conditions on members, particularly those on the opposition benches.
In his relatively new role in the speaker’s chair, the veteran politician has been preventing some members from asking him questions about his decisions and has refused to allow certain documents to be tabled.
He has forced members to move on when he felt the subject matter strayed from the budget, limiting the content of the debate of some opposition members. And during Bryan’s contribution Thursday evening, when the novice George Town MLA was raising concerns that government had neglected to address the subject of foreclosures in the budget, Bush closed him down, claiming that subject was not in any of the documents.
The speaker also stopped Bryan from referring back to the campaign, despite his legitimate efforts to compare the government’s promises on the campaign trail with the policy statement and the budget.
At other times the speaker has taken against the opposition leader for referring to his team as the “Shadow Cabinet”, complaining that there is no constitutional provision for independents to form an official shadow opposition.
Bryan and Miller raised their concerns about some of these issues on a talk-show before proceedings began Friday. But when they returned to the LA, Bush took aim again and laid down the law, insisting that he was following procedures and the opposition members were out of order.
He again called Miller out over his organised opposition, insisting that they were independents and only parties can have a true shadow cabinet. He said that just because the independents had decided to bandy together, he was not going to change the rules of the House, though he conceded that whatever they did outside the parliament was their business.
Bush accused the opposition members of taking aim at him on the radio because they didn’t like him or because he had not joined them to form a government. He criticised Bryan for complaining that he had forced him to speak when he wasn’t ready, suggesting it was an insult and that the MLA had missed the call to speak and scrambled to his feet at the last minute. Bush said that if Bryan wasn’t ready, he should have said so.
He also accused members of deliberately not showing him respect by speaking directly to other members, the gallery or the TV instead of through him.
The speaker took aim again at the members of the Public Accounts Committee and their insistence that they will deal with employment issues. He said it was not part of PAC’s remit and warned that he was not “new here” and after 32 years he knew all of the games, which the opposition was “playing well”.
Bush insisted that all of his rulings had been in line with the Legislative Assembly’s procedures, as he warned the members that he would decide what to do about their contempt later.
See the speaker address the LA about the rules on Wednesday on CIGTV. We will post Friday’s additional statement when it is available.
Category: Politics
He shouldn’t be wearing that wig, he should have a shiny peaked cap to go with his shiny knee length boots and the swastika on his arm…he is out of order and I suggest the opposition (whom I am not keen on at all , but Bush unleashed is just wrong) should challenge him through the governor and privy counsel. He is overstepping the mark, big time. But then, he always has.
Where did all this come from?
Alden made a deal with the devil to maintain power at all costs that will blow up in their faces at this rate. McKeeva is now running the circus at the LA and is in control no matter what title Alden holds as Premier. They are two sides of the same coin who are kindred spirits driven by huge egos and a complete lack of objectivity.
This is just the beginning of some very strange and strained situations that will be very unpleasant and embarrass Cayman, the concept of democracy and the Westiminister system of parliament democracy for the world to see.
Big Mac is drunk off the power!
“Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely”
It’s really just Another Day in Absurdistan
Second time you said that this week. Does your wife find you tedious too?
I blame the fools in West Bay who keep on electing him for this mess.
Alden McLaughlin appointed him Mr. Bush Speaker not the WB voters. The PPM have the numbers to remove him from the position but that comes at a steep price for the premier and his patchwork government. One he cannot afford to pay.
Mac is back and better than ever, now we can see why he wanted to be Speaker.
If any of you think for one second that William Mckeeva Bush is going to sit quietly for 4 years and be speaker of the house like Ms O’Connor Connolly did, you are in for a rude awakening
He will have his reckoning in one way or another
The independents have opposed him in the past, the PPM has opposed him in the past and now he can lord over them and there is little they can do, he will enjoy every second of it
Diogenes
Like the speaker or not, the chair and the house deserves respect. Respect and decorum is falling short off expectations and gaining moment with some of the opposition members.
This has got to be a joke. Dig up all the articles about government transparency, accountability blah blah blah….then the Speaker of the House says speak on radio or report anything we talk about that may be unsavory. This country is doomed.
This man power has gone to his head again. Remember when just a short time ago how he use to carry on in there and at Alden too. This man just have no use and is scum of the earth .
For getting arrested at a casino in Florida, regardless of being charged or not, you sir, Mr. Speaker, are in contempt of your position in the Cayman Islands.
As seen in The Miami Herald…. http://www.miamiherald.com/entertainment/ent-columns-blogs/jose-lambiet/article162672133.html
McKeeva is now Alden’s protector as Speaker of the House demonstrating very little restraint or objectivity. It will be fun to watch for as long as it lasts
direct rule please.
His removal from the post of Premier in 2012 was due to corruption allegations and an internal party coup. He was also removed from Exco In 1998 because of First Cayman Bank scandal.
But remember if they have to resort to removing Mckeeva by vote from the Speakership he and his political cronies will likely cause no end of trouble for the government.
If Mac and his two side pieces decide to up and leave the government benches, all hell will literally break loose and materialize in the Legislative Assembly chambers. That would cause the the current 13-6 member count to go to 10-9 which would mean that the opposition would be one member away from declaring themselves the government and “overthrowing” (for lack of a better word) Alden and his PPM lapdogs. It also means that the government would lose one of it’s councilors (because the speaker role would be empty and the opposition would refuse to fill it) and the vote in the LA would effectively be split 9-9 (with the speaker casting the tie breaking vote). That puts the government in a weak position and they would be hard pressed to justify their proposals against such a large opposition.
Alden knows what position he is in, that is why he is going along with this little “National Unity” charade. For now Mckeeva has more power and political capital than most people realize, he is the “Kingmaker” in this scenario he gets to decide who is on top and he gets to pull himself (and his sidemen) up as high as they want, because everyone needs him and no one wants to oppose him and his 3 votes. He might be the Speaker of the House but I guarantee you behind the scenes he is either directly or indirectly (through one of his two minions) running the show or putting up a good fight at the very least.
This political kingdom could crumble within minutes, all depending on what side of the bed Mac wakes up in before he sits on his metaphorical “throne”
Diogenes 3.0
Unbelievable any comment madame governor kilpatrick?
