Budget depends on accurate forecasts

(CNS): Following the passage of the government’s first two-year budget in the Legislative Assembly last week the administration can now get down to spending the cash and implementing its policies. But the more than $1.45 billion revenue government expects to fund the expenditure, pay down debt, retain cash flows and produce the predicted surpluses is dependent on accurate economic forecasts. In his first budget Finance Minister Roy McTaggart stated that the key indicators point toward “improved economic health” and a growth in real GDP of 2.4% in 2018 and 2.3% in 2019. However, government is still depending on unreliable private sector development as well as its own projects to fuel this expected growth.

“Barring major disruptions from the external environment, the economic growth of the Cayman Islands over the medium term is expected to remain higher than the average growth over the last five years,” officials wrote in the Plan and Estimates for 2018 and 2019.

But construction is expected to lead the growth, as government continues to hope that controversial private sector projects, such as the Ironwood Golf course and Dart’s plans for a new five-star hotel, will get underway next year. It also pointed to its plans for the George Town cruise berthing project as a major contributing factor and road building to boost economic growth.

Officials hope the tourism sector will continue growing, despite some forecast economic challenges in the United States, Cayman’s primary market. The budget also assumes the financial services sector will sustain its recent performance, which ignores potential dampened demand for borrowing with expected interest rate increases.

But promised private sector projects are often merely speculative and unreliable proposals to base economic fortunes on. The Ironwood golf proposals has been on the table for years but it is yet to materialise, and while Dart has proved a much safer bet, the next hotel it plans faces some hurdles, given the developer’s desire to dig up Seven Mile Beach.

Predicting what government thinks it will earn and more importantly spend is also far from an exact science. Over the previous 18 month budget, which began 1 July last year, government spent $17.4 million more than it expected, and had it not been for a drop in personnel costs, that would have been closer to $25 million. The statutory authorities and government companies are also expected to end the 2017/18 month budget period in a very different position to the one government had predicted. The SAGCs will have a net operating loss of $8.9 million, a deterioration of $9.4 million from the $0.5 million profit originally forecast.

Fortunately, the predictions about what government would collect in revenue were also wrong but in a positive direction. It earned $26.3 million more than forecast in the original budget because of higher than expected revenues from stamp duty on land transfers, as well as more from import duty on cars, gasoline and diesel imports. This countered the problems of the SAGC losses and the additional core spending.

But government spent some $10.3 million more on the uninsured, under-insured and indigent people needing overseas medical care, another $3.1 million more than expected on dealing with Cuban migrants, and nearly $5 million settling legal expenses — all appropriations that are difficult to predict, meaning the government’s predicted surplus of $81 million in 2018 and $59.3 million in 2019 are by no means guaranteed.

Category: Economy, Government Finance, Politics