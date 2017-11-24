Budget depends on accurate forecasts
(CNS): Following the passage of the government’s first two-year budget in the Legislative Assembly last week the administration can now get down to spending the cash and implementing its policies. But the more than $1.45 billion revenue government expects to fund the expenditure, pay down debt, retain cash flows and produce the predicted surpluses is dependent on accurate economic forecasts. In his first budget Finance Minister Roy McTaggart stated that the key indicators point toward “improved economic health” and a growth in real GDP of 2.4% in 2018 and 2.3% in 2019. However, government is still depending on unreliable private sector development as well as its own projects to fuel this expected growth.
“Barring major disruptions from the external environment, the economic growth of the Cayman Islands over the medium term is expected to remain higher than the average growth over the last five years,” officials wrote in the Plan and Estimates for 2018 and 2019.
But construction is expected to lead the growth, as government continues to hope that controversial private sector projects, such as the Ironwood Golf course and Dart’s plans for a new five-star hotel, will get underway next year. It also pointed to its plans for the George Town cruise berthing project as a major contributing factor and road building to boost economic growth.
Officials hope the tourism sector will continue growing, despite some forecast economic challenges in the United States, Cayman’s primary market. The budget also assumes the financial services sector will sustain its recent performance, which ignores potential dampened demand for borrowing with expected interest rate increases.
But promised private sector projects are often merely speculative and unreliable proposals to base economic fortunes on. The Ironwood golf proposals has been on the table for years but it is yet to materialise, and while Dart has proved a much safer bet, the next hotel it plans faces some hurdles, given the developer’s desire to dig up Seven Mile Beach.
Predicting what government thinks it will earn and more importantly spend is also far from an exact science. Over the previous 18 month budget, which began 1 July last year, government spent $17.4 million more than it expected, and had it not been for a drop in personnel costs, that would have been closer to $25 million. The statutory authorities and government companies are also expected to end the 2017/18 month budget period in a very different position to the one government had predicted. The SAGCs will have a net operating loss of $8.9 million, a deterioration of $9.4 million from the $0.5 million profit originally forecast.
Fortunately, the predictions about what government would collect in revenue were also wrong but in a positive direction. It earned $26.3 million more than forecast in the original budget because of higher than expected revenues from stamp duty on land transfers, as well as more from import duty on cars, gasoline and diesel imports. This countered the problems of the SAGC losses and the additional core spending.
But government spent some $10.3 million more on the uninsured, under-insured and indigent people needing overseas medical care, another $3.1 million more than expected on dealing with Cuban migrants, and nearly $5 million settling legal expenses — all appropriations that are difficult to predict, meaning the government’s predicted surplus of $81 million in 2018 and $59.3 million in 2019 are by no means guaranteed.
Where is the construction of affordable housing we are not all millionaires.
Oh I forgot this government don’t give a flying f*€k about that it’s all about greasing there back pockets
Say what you wanna – our current economic standing and future prospects are phenomenally superior to the “mother country”‘s.
Recent UK reports and 20 year forecasts make for some depressing reading.
Let us prepare for an even greater influx of immigrants from that jurisdiction … and let us also completely ignore or pretend to appreciate their input on our domestic affairs.
– Whodatis
Roy – some facts to consider:
The executive classes (paying the highest fees) are all being granted PR and status. Work permit revenues will be shortly diminishing greatly as they become Caymanian.
Their children will qualify for scholarships in record numbers.
Driverless vehicles will be mainstream in a decade. What are the less educated going to do for a living when almost no-one is driving a bus or a taxi.
The population is closer to 70,000 than the official number of 61,000. How can you plan anything with that margin of error.
In 15 years our buildings are going to be 3D printed. What are the less skilled construction workers going to do?
In 10 years most aspects of the civil service will be automated/computerized. This will save lots of money. What about the people?
We continue to import poverty and fail our own people in relation to the quality of education we provide.
A significant number of persons who are being treated as Caymanians as a matter of law, are not.
We have no sovereign wealth fund.
Our pensions are insufficient.
Globalization is driving down our salaries.
Immigration is almost literally chasing businesses that want to set up here to other jurisdictions.
Against that, how are you possibly budgeting for anything?
More fiscal mismanagement and political spin brought to you by the PPM led government. Look at their history.
Depends on accurate forecasts? Say it ain’t so!
Captain Blimming Obvious
The CIG is not lacking foresight …they simply don’t have any.
If not for a benefactor like DART the Cayman economy would collapse. The Cayman Islands Government has no sustainable plans short or long term beyond negotiating poor deals and giving away concessions to developers.
This is a bad combination for the present and future
