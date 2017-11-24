Bridger says allegations were vindictive

(CNS): Martin Bridger, the senior investigation officer of Operation Tempura, claims that allegations made against him amid the fallout of the discredited police corruption probe were vindictive. Yesterday’s announcement that the case against him had been closed and that there would be no charges may not have put a lid on the controversial inquiry, as Bridger is now considering how to expose all the facts of the case. He told CNS that while he had faced the threat of being charged for almost five years, his own allegations about the investigation were never taken seriously by former police commissioner David Baines, who decided in a matter of months that the evidence Bridger has supporting his claims was insufficient.

Bridger, a former Scotland Yard cop, explained that after he made allegations about possible misconduct of UK officials, in particular regarding accusations of dishonesty, the counter-allegations were made against him.

“The investigation against me by the RCIPS has taken almost five years to complete,” Bridger said in an email response to CNS. “I was not provided with ‘details’ of the investigation. It was not made clear to me who my accusers were. I was not interviewed in respect of the allegations made. Not one piece of evidence was shared with me. In all of the circumstances known to me I am satisfied the allegations against me had no substance and were borne out of vindictiveness.”

Bridger said that he would now consider how to move matters forward to expose all the facts relating to Operation Tempura and the later Operation Cealt, which Bridger has repeatedly said have not been properly revealed.

He explained that his accusations were that there was evidence of criminal conduct by some senior officials during the time the Tempura investigation was live. He said those allegations were supported by witness statements from former commissioner Stuart Kernohan and Chief Superintendent John Jones. The Metropolitan Police had also considered that an investigation was warranted.

But although the probe against Bridger rolled on for well over four years, he was never asked about his own claims.

“I was not given the opportunity to provide a witness statement nor were other witnesses who were available to support the allegation, albeit RCIPS were told of their availability,” he said. “Within a few months David Baines concluded the investigation, stating there was insufficient evidence. On the evidence I have seen there was no desire by RCIPS to independently and dispassionately investigate the allegations.”

Bridger added that he believed Baines’ failure to examine all of the available evidence before he departed the Cayman Islands was a stain on the credibility of the RCIPS and other public bodies.

After the announcement yesterday about the end of the RCIPS case against Bridger, CNS asked the governor’s office for the unredacted Aina Report, which could answer some of the outstanding questions about the role of senior UK representatives caught up in the discredited probe. However, we have not yet had a response.

Category: Crime, Police