Boss admits not paying bar staff minimum wage
(CNS): James Moore admitted a dozen charges of not paying minimum wage to several women working for him at his bar in George Town when he appeared in court Thursday. The owner of the Caymanite Lounge in Dorcy Drive pleaded guilty to 12 of the 18 charges against him and denied the other six, all relating to the pay the women earned between June of last year and July of this. Charges against another woman were dismissed as the crown accepted that she was not working in management during the time Moore failed to pay all of the salaries due.
The case was adjourned until the New Year to allow the crown to decide what to do about the counts that Moore denied and to calculate what the bar boss owes to the dozen or so former employees, many of whom are understood to be work permit holders.
This is one of several cases that are being pursued by the crown in Summary Court following the implementation of the minimum wage law last spring. It is now an offence to pay staff less than $6 per hour.
exploitation???!!!😆
Hey should close that business down, and fire everyone,. let them be unemployed
Maybe its time for #metoo to find these little bars.
Curious if the work permit holders had to pay their own permit… and medical, and pension.
I hope they do follow up on everything with this place.
I can’t imagine what he would have done if he had to pay full-time wages or $10.per hour. Probably trying to charge employees to work for him .
Immigration needs to step up and do random unannounced audits at various employers to see what the pay, benefits, working hours etc are in comparison as to what is put on papers by the employer when applying for work permit. An employer who is dishonest when applying for a work permit should not be allowed to take out another work permit for a number of years. Curious to see what the results of this trial will be – likely a slap on the wrist.
If someone is working hard for their money you dont think they will complain about not getting paid what they are supposed to?
But civil servants don’t enforce laws. How could this case get to court.
I am curious as to how the organizer of the upcoming carnival is able to hire “volunteers “ to work at the carnival. They will not receive any hourly pay but can collect tips.
So, if I have a business I call hire volunteers and not pay them?
Will they have workman’s comp or health insurance while working there? Seems like a scam to me.
