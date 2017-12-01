Boss admits not paying bar staff minimum wage

(CNS): James Moore admitted a dozen charges of not paying minimum wage to several women working for him at his bar in George Town when he appeared in court Thursday. The owner of the Caymanite Lounge in Dorcy Drive pleaded guilty to 12 of the 18 charges against him and denied the other six, all relating to the pay the women earned between June of last year and July of this. Charges against another woman were dismissed as the crown accepted that she was not working in management during the time Moore failed to pay all of the salaries due.

The case was adjourned until the New Year to allow the crown to decide what to do about the counts that Moore denied and to calculate what the bar boss owes to the dozen or so former employees, many of whom are understood to be work permit holders.

This is one of several cases that are being pursued by the crown in Summary Court following the implementation of the minimum wage law last spring. It is now an offence to pay staff less than $6 per hour.

Category: Courts, Crime