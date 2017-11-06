Bail rejected in George Town gang shooting

(CNS): A man charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit a crime had his application for bail denied Friday, as the magistrate believed there was a “likelihood” he “might commit further offences”. Charles Walton III (20) was charged last week in connection with an alleged gang-related shooting that began by the Rooftop Bar on Mary Street and ended at a residence on Myles Street. In opposing bail, crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson told Magistrate Grace Donalds that “without a doubt” the incident constituted gang warfare. Calling the evidence against Walton “very strong”, he said it pointed to a “very serious offence”.

Walton is the second man to be arrested in connection with the incident. Joshua “Patchy” Ebanks (25) from West Bay was charged in June charged in June.

Ferguson also told the court that CCTV footage showed some of the gunshots as well as Walton escaping on a motorcycle that picked him up, with a gun in his hand. The crown counsel told the court there was a possibility that if Walton were granted bail, he would commit other offences as he had already admitted there were people “out to kill him”.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Nicholas Dixey described the defendant as a “man of limited means” who lived with his grandmother. Dixey told the court that from the first day, Walton said he was the victim and requested police assistance. He had called the police and told them three men had shot at him.

Walton admitted he had an imitation firearm with him, Dixey said, but that was in case his attackers came back so they would believe he was armed. The lawyer added there were no independent witnesses to contradict the defendant’s position, or to suggest the incident was gang related; he said it was based on suspicion. He called for Walton to be allowed to stay at home and wear an electronic tag.

The court rejected the defence’s arguments and remanded Walton in custody, setting the next court date for 20 November.

