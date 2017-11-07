Anti-Corruption Commission has 7 active cases

(CNS): The annual report of the Anti-Corruption Commission reveals that at the of June this year it had seven active cases. The body that is tasked with dealing with corruption allegations against public officials and members of the public who attempt to corrupt public officials keeps a tight lid on the details of investigations until charges are made, but revealed that between July 2016 and June this year it received ten complaints and conducted 54 interviews. Over the last year the ACC is understood to have been working on a case relating to corruption surrounding the immigration department’s residency test as well as the fallout over the Cayman Islands Football Association.

During that period eleven people were arrested by the ACC’s independent officers but just one was awaiting a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions about potential charges.

According to the report, during the 12-month period five cases were concluded and another ten were referred to other law enforcement agencies, while eight more cases are pending as the commission waits for more information. The report also reveals that following amendments to the law last year to ensure the commission’s independence, it has received a boost to financing to enable it to recruit more officers to carry out its work. It is currently recruiting a trainee investigator.

