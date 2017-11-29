Almost 20,000 passengers to hit George Town

(CNS Business): The cruise sector will be enjoying a bumper day Wednesday as more than 19,700 people will be arriving in George Town on six ships in the busiest day of the year. Cruise arrival numbers had been down for this year at the end of October, as rough weather had impacted the calls, but the diversion of ships since major hurricanes hit other ports of calls this season has seen the numbers begin to rise. By the end of the year what could have been a significant decline on last year’s arrival numbers is very likely to have caught up. An estimated 200,000 passengers had been scheduled to arrive this month and as many as 300,000 could pass through in December, weather permitting.

Category: Local News