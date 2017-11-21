ACC make 13th arrest in corruption probe

(CNS): The Anti-Corruption Commission say that investigators have now made the thirteenth arrest in an ongoing case that began in January of this year. Officers arrested a 31-year-old woman from Prospect Tuesday morning on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government and breach of trust all contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law (2016 Revision). The woman was taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre at Fairbanks for questioning, according to officials, who also said that the other dozen people who have been arrested in this probe over the last eleven months remain on bail.

As is customary with this probe, which is understood to relate to the Department of Immigration’s culture test, the statement was extremely limited and gave no details on whether or not the woman is an employee of the DoI or a public officer of any kind.

No charges have yet been brought in this case, which saw the first group of people arrested in January, several more in May and then four more during November.

Category: Crime