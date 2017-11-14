ACC make 11th arrest in immigration probe

(CNS): Officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a 57-year-old woman from George Town Tuesday in connection with a near year-long inquiry into corruption at the immigration department. The woman, who is the eleventh person to be arrested in this case, was described as a public official. She was arrested on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on government and breach of trust, all contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law.

The woman was understood to have been taken to the detention centre at Fairbanks, George Town, for questioning in regard to the ongoing investigation, in which the first arrests were made in January.

The ACC has given no details regarding the probe, which is believed to focus on the tests administered by immigration for permanent residency applicants. The last arrest happened exactly one week ago and officials confirmed Tuesday that all other people arrested in the case have been bailed.

