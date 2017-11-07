48% of PR applications now approved
(CNS): Over three hundred people who had been part of the backlog of permanent residency applications have now been granted that residency. Immigration administrative staff and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board have considered 623 applications and made decisions on 449 of them. 147 applications have been refused and another 134 have been deferred to allow the applicants to submit more information. The backlog, which was well over 1,000 when the consideration of applications began again in May, now stands at 825, as applications have been added to the numbers as the boards and staff continue their work.
After the well documented issues stalled the consideration of permanent residency applications for some three years, in October alone 159 applications were considered, 85 of which were approved, 20 were declined, 42 were deferred and another 12 were either withdrawn or were out of time.
Although government appears to have got to grips with the controversial situation that caused the application process to stall, legal cases continue through the courts, with some applicants seeking damages over the excessive delay of their applications as well as the outcome. While a small number of cases have made it to the court listings, none of the cases have yet been aired in a public hearing.
Category: Local News, Policy, Politics
WORD … as if we needed anymore “paper caymanians” .. thanks CIG!
4
7
So we have the ungrateful litigious ones who sued the country that actually awarded them PR (but it took too wong…sniff sniff) and I personally know some of the other lucky recipients…trust me that is one low bar they are vetting with.
7
4
the future of young and old Caymanians is looking very bad.
I would bet that none of the politicians family members are jobless.
6
2
keep ’em coming.
2
2
This is pure bullshit! On an island this size, the only path to PR/Citizenship should be through marriage or proven Caymanian lineage I.e. grandparents and parents. When people come here on work permits it should remain just that. A work permit valid for X amount of time, then you leave. If the island were bigger, I’d think much differently but Caymanians are already at a huge disadvantage. The island is over populated with people and cars. When is enough, ENOUGH?!?
24
37
Another narrow minded post…..where I can understand patrionism & as much as Cayman is a phenomenal country, i’d sometimes love to see the wealth that is directed here redirected somewhere else. You’ll get your wish of the removal of the expat community but the country on a whole without the financial services industry would certainly be a different place…..& not in a good way for Caymanians!
6
4
This is a couple of hundred productive people over something like 7 years. They are people who create jobs not take them away. Try not to overdo yourself.
6
4
Wait till CMR and KT catch a whiff of this, they might just drop dead,
Diogenes
9
3
Both have made complete fools of themselves. Not sure how they expect any one with an ounce of common sense to take them seriously.
2
2
Alden has destroyed the futures of thousands of young Caymanians…however on the bright side his family is doing fine.
21
17
BS- educate yourself, apply yourself, do not waste what you receive, etc. and you will do just fine.
6
5