48% of PR applications now approved

(CNS): Over three hundred people who had been part of the backlog of permanent residency applications have now been granted that residency. Immigration administrative staff and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board have considered 623 applications and made decisions on 449 of them. 147 applications have been refused and another 134 have been deferred to allow the applicants to submit more information. The backlog, which was well over 1,000 when the consideration of applications began again in May, now stands at 825, as applications have been added to the numbers as the boards and staff continue their work.

After the well documented issues stalled the consideration of permanent residency applications for some three years, in October alone 159 applications were considered, 85 of which were approved, 20 were declined, 42 were deferred and another 12 were either withdrawn or were out of time.

Although government appears to have got to grips with the controversial situation that caused the application process to stall, legal cases continue through the courts, with some applicants seeking damages over the excessive delay of their applications as well as the outcome. While a small number of cases have made it to the court listings, none of the cases have yet been aired in a public hearing.

Category: Local News, Policy, Politics