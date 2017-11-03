3 Honda SUVs stolen in George Town in one day

Cayman News Service

Purple Honda CRV-SUV similar to the one stolen

(CNS): Between one o’clock in the morning on Sunday and 3:00pm the same day police dealt with three reports of stolen Honda CRV-SUVs from three different locations around George Town. In a bizarre coincidence, the first report of a stolen vehicle came into police at just after 1:00am on 19 November. The report stated that a 2001 silver Honda  CRV-SUV, registration 169-471, had been taken from Anthony Drive, George Town, and was seen being driven away by an unknown person. Some five hours later another report was made to police that a second silver Honda CRV-SUV had been stolen from Holmes Turn Road, also in George Town.

The 1998 model has a distinctive centenary plate registration Q4405 and was last seen at 9:00pm Saturday and was discovered missing just after 8:00am on Sunday. The vehicle has a dent in the right passenger door.

Cayman News Service

Silver 2001 Honda CRV-SUV, similar to the one stolen

Then, at around 3:00 that afternoon police received a report that yet another Honda CRV-SUV had been taken from Walkers Road in George Town. This time it was a purple 1996 model, registration 126-742.

The police asked anyone who sees or has any information about the whereabouts of these vehicle to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous reports can also be made to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers 800-8477(TIPS).

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/11/2017 at 9:41 pm

    set up some bait cars(hondas). problem solved




    0



    0
    Reply

