$2,200 will bag exclusive dinner with premier

(CNS): Anyone who wants to get the ear of the country’s leader while enjoying a posh dinner can have exclusive access to the premier later this month if they are willing to part with $2,200 for a party of eight to dine at his table. It might be some three and a half years before the next election, but the PPM is throwing a fundraising dinner this month. The party is hoping its wealthier supporters are willing to part with some cash to fill the party coffers in exchange for access to their elected member, while enjoying food and jazz at Grand Old House.

While dining with the premier and seven other guests will set a donor back $2,200, dinner at a table with other elected Progressive members will cost just $2,000 for a party of eight, while dinner without the pleasure of a politician at your table is $1,500 for eight diners or $150 per head.

The party fundraiser is scheduled for 15 November.

