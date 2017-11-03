$2,200 will bag exclusive dinner with premier
(CNS): Anyone who wants to get the ear of the country’s leader while enjoying a posh dinner can have exclusive access to the premier later this month if they are willing to part with $2,200 for a party of eight to dine at his table. It might be some three and a half years before the next election, but the PPM is throwing a fundraising dinner this month. The party is hoping its wealthier supporters are willing to part with some cash to fill the party coffers in exchange for access to their elected member, while enjoying food and jazz at Grand Old House.
While dining with the premier and seven other guests will set a donor back $2,200, dinner at a table with other elected Progressive members will cost just $2,000 for a party of eight, while dinner without the pleasure of a politician at your table is $1,500 for eight diners or $150 per head.
The party fundraiser is scheduled for 15 November.
Category: Politics
Now really this is the last straw.. This is paying for favors if you ask me. Simple I support you with cash and you do what I want when I want it done. He hangs out at a few local joints no need to pay that kind of money at all. PLEASE
Also available: quarter chicken dinner without any politicians for $15 a head.
It’s a fundraiser people!!!
for hungry children or arrogant potential despots?
I will wait until Friday night so I can have a nice cold one with him at Country & Western Bar for free
wonder if he wants to help me raise some money, come to my house and have dinner with me for $2200. just be 2 of us tho. no table of 8 … i mean, we could invite the “speaker” as well. talk about the CDPPM and how they became one!
How much!?! This is another example of PPM excluding the middle and lower income Caymanians!
PPM = Poor People don’t Matter.
How cheap. My lawyer would charge him $5000 for sitting at a table that long.
If I pay more, can I bring decent and upstanding people like Wayne Panton and Marco Archer as my guests, or would that put you off your meal?
This is a joke right?
I’d rather eat my shoes.
Clinton Era,,,,,
I saw and chatted with him at Salty’s Bar a few months ago for hours and that was free of charge, why would I pay to sit with him, hes a human being like myself right!
No thank you. I will wait until the Cayman Islands government has a Premier and other leaders that you can have access to to discuss important issues with without first paying cash incentives to their party. What have we become?
23
While the grass is growing , the horse is starving. Come on $2200 could make several Caymanian families fed for several months! Gone are those days! Cayman has now become too depraved.
