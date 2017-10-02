banner ad

Woman rescued by fire crew after major crash

| 02/10/2017 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service

Crash 2 October 2017

(CNS): A woman was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after she was freed from a car by fire officers, having been trapped following a major Bodden Town collision. Police said the woman was left unconscious after the single-vehicle crash, which happened around 8:00pm near to Starapple Drive. A man who was with her in the car was also injured and taken to hospital. The road was closed for some time while the emergency services worked to rescue the victims. The smash is now under investigation.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2017 at 9:29 am

    Cayman’s Race Track




    Reply

