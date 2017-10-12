Woman detained by anti-corruption cops

(CNS): A 31-year-old woman from Bodden Town has been arrested by investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission, assisted by the RCIPS, in connection with an ongoing investigation. Officials from the commission stated in a brief press release Thursday that the woman was detained this morning on suspicion of bribing public officials, fraud on the government and breach of trust, all contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law. Officials said she was being held for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Centre at Fairbanks in George Town.

Officials stated that no further details would be released at this time.

CNS has, however, asked for clarification on whether or not the woman is the same person that the collector of customs said had been suspended from the department last week as a result of suspicions relating to corruption. At the time Charles Clifford said the case had been referred to the ACC.

We are awaiting a response.

