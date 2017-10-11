Who will be fired over CarePay? Saunders asks
(CNS): Around a dozen public officials were involved in the contract for a hospital card payment system, CarePay, that eventually landed then HSA chair Canover Watson in jail, and during a Public Accounts Committee hearing on Tuesday MLA Chris Saunders wanted to know if anybody would be sacked over the scandal. Saunders, who was relentless with his grilling of the hospital management during the meeting, asked the current chairman, Jonathan Tibbetts, when people were going to start “hitting the road” for incompetence, as he said the culture of poor performance at the HSA had not stopped.
As he gave evidence to the committee, Tibbetts admitted that the hospital had still not implemented its anti-fraud policies, as recommended by the auditor general as a way of avoiding another major corruption scandal like the CarePay system, which saw the former chair siphon off what is believed to be millions of dollars as a result of a corrupt deal.
Saunders, the opposition member for Bodden Town West, questioned how it was that 12 individuals had also signed off on the contract and no one had been fired. He pointed out that by allowing a third-party to be involved in what should have been a contract between two government entities, the hospital should not have been surprised that someone ended up in jail for fraud.
But he said that the very people who were supposed to stop that kind of fraud happening did nothing at all to stop it. Saunders pointed out that the same management team was still in place and said they were “downright incompetent”, adding, “Somebody needs to get fired.”
Saunders said that despite the continued culture of poor performance from the Health Services Authority, the people were still getting paid. “We need the board to start making sure people start hitting the road,” Saunders told Tibbetts, adding that the “friend-friend business going on there is eroding confidence”.
Saunders demanded leadership from the board as he said it was Tibbetts’ and the directors’ roles to keep management accountable. He accepted that Tibbetts had been appointed after the CarePay scandal was exposed and Canover Watson was tried and convicted, but pointed out that he was at the helm now and the public needed confidence that the HSA was being managed properly, that controls were put in place, and that the right people were managing the organisation.
“Right now it’s a free for all and management is abusing their authority,” he said, as he urged Tibbetts to look closely at the management team.
Tibbetts argued that since taking over the helm of the board, he had cancelled what he described as the CarePay scam and introduced many safeguards. He said the people could look forward to significant improvements in the coming years and he was confident the HSA would get a clean audit in 2018, but if not then that’s when heads would roll. He also confirmed that Deloitte had been contracted as consultants to help the hospital reach that goal.
The board chair also said that while the anti-fraud policy was being reviewed before its implementation across the board, many elements had already become part of policy. He pointed to a significant number of changes and a concerted effort to improve collections and address the bad debt, which he said had decreased to $108 million as a result of collection efforts.
Tibbetts emphasized his and the board’s efforts to instill a culture at the hospital that services need to be paid for and that they had created an environment where those who can’t pay are given the formal assistance they need via other government agencies, enabling the hospital to collect for all the services it provides.
Category: Government oversight, Politics
We have heard ad nauseam, comments about the complete lack of accountability within the public sector. No matter how many serious cases of incompetence and worse, nothing changes and it's business as usual with no meaningful consequences to those responsible. How sad.
0
0
What about the licensing department and the mess this place is in? Anything gonna be done about that?
0
0
Went to the hospital with my daughter in December 2016, gave my insurance card. I am now getting a bill, which looks like they never sent it to the Insurance Company. Sent the bill to the insurance company but its over 6 months. Not my fault this was HSA fault. We wonder how do we have such a high outstanding debt. Well look at what you have working there. I am sure Health City doesn't have a debt like that. Competent workers and doctors. Can HSA say the same? Thought not.
0
0
Amazing how one MLA can be associated with Carepay thieves and CIFA thieves and not be investigated.
0
0
One word answer, 'Nobody.' The HSA is a self-perpetuating scandal.
1
0
Good job Mr. Saunders, am so glad this mess is gonna get cleaned up now.. .. PLEASE CHANGE THE MANAGEMENT and THEN YOU WILL SEE THE BIG DIFFERENCE!!!
0
0
no one!….. its just another day of incompetence in the civil service
0
0
Ultimately Jennifer Ahearn as Chief Officer of the Ministry of Health and Lizzette Yearwood CEO of HSA should have been fired immediately by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson for their professional negligence and malfeasance.
Next step investigate the members of Cabinet who gave Watson the political directions to get things done. One person could not pull off this criminal enterprise without persons assisting by looking the other way or being professionally incompetent.
0
0
Spotlight to Mark Scotland stage left…
"The auditors detailed how payments of US$1.8 million were made to AIS Cayman for the national roll-out of the system to the private sector without an approved tender and funded by an equity injection based purely on a letter from Watson to the minister at the time, Mark Scotland. In the end, millions of dollars were paid to AIS Cayman without an approved contract of service."
29
2
Why did management and ministry officials sign off on payments without reviewing the contract? Why was legal advice not obtained to review matters? The ministry failed, HSA management failed, the board failed, the cabinet failed. That's how corruption works
0
0
How can a primary school teacher be chairman of the Health Authority (Hospital) board ? what degree or experience does he have in that field?
1
0
Politicians are easy targets but civil servants and staff of authorities signed the contracts, signed the invoices and facilitated the payments. Allocate the accountability where it needs to go.
0
0