Who will be fired over CarePay? Saunders asks
(CNS): Around a dozen public officials were involved in the contract for a hospital card payment system, CarePay, that eventually landed then HSA chair Canover Watson in jail, and during a Public Accounts Committee hearing on Tuesday MLA Chris Saunders wanted to know if anybody would be sacked over the scandal. Saunders, who was relentless with his grilling of the hospital management during the meeting, asked the current chairman, Jonathan Tibbetts, when people were going to start “hitting the road” for incompetence, as he said the culture of poor performance at the HSA had not stopped.
As he gave evidence to the committee, Tibbetts admitted that the hospital had still not implemented its anti-fraud policies, as recommended by the auditor general as a way of avoiding another major corruption scandal like the CarePay system, which saw the former chair siphon off what is believed to be millions of dollars as a result of a corrupt deal.
Saunders, the opposition member for Bodden Town West, questioned how it was that 12 individuals had also signed off on the contract and no one had been fired. He pointed out that by allowing a third-party to be involved in what should have been a contract between two government entities, the hospital should not have been surprised that someone ended up in jail for fraud.
But he said that the very people who were supposed to stop that kind of fraud happening did nothing at all to stop it. Saunders pointed out that the same management team was still in place and said they were “downright incompetent”, adding, “Somebody needs to get fired.”
Saunders said that despite the continued culture of poor performance from the Health Services Authority, the people were still getting paid. “We need the board to start making sure people start hitting the road,” Saunders told Tibbetts, adding that the “friend-friend business going on there is eroding confidence”.
Saunders demanded leadership from the board as he said it was Tibbetts’ and the directors’ roles to keep management accountable. He accepted that Tibbetts had been appointed after the CarePay scandal was exposed and Canover Watson was tried and convicted, but pointed out that he was at the helm now and the public needed confidence that the HSA was being managed properly, that controls were put in place, and that the right people were managing the organisation.
“Right now it’s a free for all and management is abusing their authority,” he said, as he urged Tibbetts to look closely at the management team.
Tibbetts argued that since taking over the helm of the board, he had cancelled what he described as the CarePay scam and introduced many safeguards. He said the people could look forward to significant improvements in the coming years and he was confident the HSA would get a clean audit in 2018, but if not then that’s when heads would roll. He also confirmed that Deloitte had been contracted as consultants to help the hospital reach that goal.
The board chair also said that while the anti-fraud policy was being reviewed before its implementation across the board, many elements had already become part of policy. He pointed to a significant number of changes and a concerted effort to improve collections and address the bad debt, which he said had decreased to $108 million as a result of collection efforts.
Tibbetts emphasized his and the board’s efforts to instill a culture at the hospital that services need to be paid for and that they had created an environment where those who can’t pay are given the formal assistance they need via other government agencies, enabling the hospital to collect for all the services it provides.
Category: Government oversight, Politics
Chris this is load of hot air. Just about anyone can criticize and you did. Please outline a clear plan to clean up the mess as you said and provide meaningful recommendations on how to improve the overall financial and management systems and processes. Sounds like you are advocating for another wasteful and expensive investigation which will not solve any of the current problems. Let me see your 5 and 10 years plan.
3
2
HSA has been run as unofficial free healthcare for Caymanians for decades. Expats have to have health insurance and the insurers pay if an expat gets treatment at HSA. Locals get a bill along with a nod and a wink and an understanding that they should just throw it in the trash. Problem is that there is no plan for dealing with the mounting debt. Eventually it will have to be written off.
I don’t know why they don’t just implement free healthcare for locals or universal government funded health insurance for them and put it in the budget.
6
1
give them hell chris!😀 we need to shake up civil service instead of accepting norm with these career politicians😁😂😴
12
3
Totally unrelated but the public would like to know who will be fired for the doctoring of the Minutes in the Peanuts gas station fiasco?
10
0
Seems the whole Govt Departments are in a mess. Who is responsible for all this debacle?
6
1
Answer. No one. Next question.
4
1
I’m waiting with baited breath but expect that the usual ruckus in the house with eventually end in wash and rinse repeatedly until all is smoothed over.
As if any of the public officials involved will admit to accoutabality, Big 😔
11
1
SIDD (same island different day)
8
1
“when people were going to start “hitting the road” for incompetence” said no one ever in the history of Cayman Govt. Departments…..and that is why every single one is in a shambles and will continue to be until that magical word “accountability” is actually used as intended.
6
0
Get em Chris!! Finally a pair of balls in the LA!! Too many XXX all along.
18
1
Sir Chris’ preferred wording is “testicular fortitude”.
4
2
We have heard ad nauseam, comments about the complete lack of accountability within the public sector. No matter how many serious cases of incompetence and worse, nothing changes and it’s business as usual with no meaningful consequences to those responsible. How sad.
11
1
What about the licensing department and the mess this place is in? Anything gonna be done about that?
12
1
Went to the hospital with my daughter in December 2016, gave my insurance card. I am now getting a bill, which looks like they never sent it to the Insurance Company. Sent the bill to the insurance company but its over 6 months. Not my fault this was HSA fault. We wonder how do we have such a high outstanding debt. Well look at what you have working there. I am sure Health City doesn’t have a debt like that. Competent workers and doctors. Can HSA say the same? Thought not.
14
2
Amazing how one MLA can be associated with Carepay thieves and CIFA thieves and not be investigated.
15
1
One word answer, ‘Nobody.’ The HSA is a self-perpetuating scandal.
10
0
Good job Mr. Saunders, am so glad this mess is gonna get cleaned up now.. .. PLEASE CHANGE THE MANAGEMENT and THEN YOU WILL SEE THE BIG DIFFERENCE!!!
15
1
no one!….. its just another day of incompetence in the civil service
12
0
Ultimately Jennifer Ahearn as Chief Officer of the Ministry of Health and Lizzette Yearwood CEO of HSA should have been fired immediately by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson for their professional negligence and malfeasance.
Next step investigate the members of Cabinet who gave Watson the political directions to get things done. One person could not pull off this criminal enterprise without persons assisting by looking the other way or being professionally incompetent.
22
1
The DG effectively fired Doreen and Linda for incompetence over several years so what makes these two special considering their roles and continued failings on the job?
7
0
Who will be fired for an vehicle inspector for crashing a high performance car into a utility pole due to racing endangering lives ? Certainly not the director who defended it. Welcome to your government Chris.
19
1
What about the IT Manager who sent the email to Canover asking for more Kick backs the evidence was clear what happened there?
11
0
Correct: He sent the email to Jeff Webb
3
2
Why don’t you ask if they are still working with the HSA? THEY DON’T.
0
1
One point that should be aired is the political interference for many, many years to prevent the HSA from going after money owed through property liens. That is, politicians saying doing put a lien on my constituent as that is all they have to leave their family, meanwhile said family not willing to do what is required.
9
0
Thanks Chris, finally an opposition that is prepared to use the some brain and ask the questions
11
0
Spotlight to Mark Scotland stage left…
“The auditors detailed how payments of US$1.8 million were made to AIS Cayman for the national roll-out of the system to the private sector without an approved tender and funded by an equity injection based purely on a letter from Watson to the minister at the time, Mark Scotland. In the end, millions of dollars were paid to AIS Cayman without an approved contract of service.”
41
3
Why did management and ministry officials sign off on payments without reviewing the contract? Why was legal advice not obtained to review matters? The ministry failed, HSA management failed, the board failed, the cabinet failed. That’s how corruption works
17
1
How can a primary school teacher be chairman of the Health Authority (Hospital) board ? what degree or experience does he have in that field?
20
4
Same way that primary schools teachers become mangers (leaders) within education department……… Being a teacher and having experience as a manager is vastly different.
1
0
Mr. Tibbetts has been managing the power company in the Brac for more than a decade. He revolutionized the industry with Pre -paid electricity. You are lucky to have someone with his experience and innovation to be chairman.
Also, it was noted that this whole debacle was long before Mr. Tibbetts joined the board. The question should be asked to the DG and not the board.
1
1
Politicians are easy targets but civil servants and staff of authorities signed the contracts, signed the invoices and facilitated the payments. Allocate the accountability where it needs to go.
15
1
By no means am I playing the race card but I believe it’s the first time in the history of the Cayman Islands that a black man (Canover Watson) pulled the wool over so many faces of different colors and different nationalities and no one saw what was going on or about to happen.
This guy must have taken magic lessons from Houdini or Copperfield, don’t you think ?
As Bill Mahr of late night comedy
on HBO would say….
NEW RULE:
The only lawful job that Canover Watson and Jeffrey Webb could do in their future lives (without a threat to society) is to paint their faces like clowns and start a circus.
4
0