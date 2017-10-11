Who will be fired over CarePay? Saunders asks

(CNS): Around a dozen public officials were involved in the contract for a hospital card payment system, CarePay, that eventually landed then HSA chair Canover Watson in jail, and during a Public Accounts Committee hearing on Tuesday MLA Chris Saunders wanted to know if anybody would be sacked over the scandal. Saunders, who was relentless with his grilling of the hospital management during the meeting, asked the current chairman, Jonathan Tibbetts, when people were going to start “hitting the road” for incompetence, as he said the culture of poor performance at the HSA had not stopped.

As he gave evidence to the committee, Tibbetts admitted that the hospital had still not implemented its anti-fraud policies, as recommended by the auditor general as a way of avoiding another major corruption scandal like the CarePay system, which saw the former chair siphon off what is believed to be millions of dollars as a result of a corrupt deal.

Saunders, the opposition member for Bodden Town West, questioned how it was that 12 individuals had also signed off on the contract and no one had been fired. He pointed out that by allowing a third-party to be involved in what should have been a contract between two government entities, the hospital should not have been surprised that someone ended up in jail for fraud.

But he said that the very people who were supposed to stop that kind of fraud happening did nothing at all to stop it. Saunders pointed out that the same management team was still in place and said they were “downright incompetent”, adding, “Somebody needs to get fired.”

Saunders said that despite the continued culture of poor performance from the Health Services Authority, the people were still getting paid. “We need the board to start making sure people start hitting the road,” Saunders told Tibbetts, adding that the “friend-friend business going on there is eroding confidence”.

Saunders demanded leadership from the board as he said it was Tibbetts’ and the directors’ roles to keep management accountable. He accepted that Tibbetts had been appointed after the CarePay scandal was exposed and Canover Watson was tried and convicted, but pointed out that he was at the helm now and the public needed confidence that the HSA was being managed properly, that controls were put in place, and that the right people were managing the organisation.

“Right now it’s a free for all and management is abusing their authority,” he said, as he urged Tibbetts to look closely at the management team.

Tibbetts argued that since taking over the helm of the board, he had cancelled what he described as the CarePay scam and introduced many safeguards. He said the people could look forward to significant improvements in the coming years and he was confident the HSA would get a clean audit in 2018, but if not then that’s when heads would roll. He also confirmed that Deloitte had been contracted as consultants to help the hospital reach that goal.

The board chair also said that while the anti-fraud policy was being reviewed before its implementation across the board, many elements had already become part of policy. He pointed to a significant number of changes and a concerted effort to improve collections and address the bad debt, which he said had decreased to $108 million as a result of collection efforts.

Tibbetts emphasized his and the board’s efforts to instill a culture at the hospital that services need to be paid for and that they had created an environment where those who can’t pay are given the formal assistance they need via other government agencies, enabling the hospital to collect for all the services it provides.

