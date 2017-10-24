What happens when the CIG goes bankrupt?

MM writes: I believe most of us on the more informed side are aware of what happened in the past six years with that little country called “Greece” – the country that went bankrupt. Here in the Cayman Islands, we are beginning to see a trend of government/private partnerships. We see the neat and well-kept “Dart Park” – no harm there. We see the signs on the West Bay bypasses with “Dart” and “NRA” partnering to build us a crafty new road, We are all aware NRA is government …but exactly, who is “Dart”?

According to this article in New York Times, “Dart is one of the best known of the so-called vulture funds, which have a track record of buying the distressed bonds of nearly bankrupt countries — and if they do not get paid, suing the governments for the money.”

Dart is a notorious and powerful name that would shiver the knees of political leaders in several small countries world-wide. A billionaire investor with a huge network of like-minded billionaire investors of the corporate and individual kind – Dart maintains its fortune and power by becoming more powerful and wealthy than the governments of the country it infiltrates.

The process takes decades, lots of deals, bargaining and too-good-to-be-true (indeed) trade-offs of every kind – land, building parks, building roads, building buildings. Having someone else’s money to develop the infrastructure of your country is any small country’s dream come true.

Getting a call from a seemingly philanthropic and concerned billionaire investor who wants to make your country’s wildest development dreams come true in exchange for an easy gift of duty concessions would appear to be a no-brainer deal for a politician to sign.

But with every deal comes serious loss of income to the government and greater development in turn becomes more expenses on the government’s bottom-line, because the development of a new public facility is one thing, the annual maintenance and ongoing maintenance is another. And guess who must finance that?

Let’s take the Dart Park as an example. The design and development was apparently financed by Dart but its ongoing maintenance of the grounds and facilities is funded by the government; the electricity bills and bathroom cleanings, etc, are an additional several tens of thousands of dollars per year on the government budget.

These new and expanded roads that would appear to be for the benefit of every person in the Cayman Islands who must drive to and fro from West Bay to anywhere else on island. How fabulous!

More lanes, wider roads, increased traffic flow — the commute to Camana Bay from the airport and cruise port will be a dream come true for those who wish to go there. This will encourage more business and more profits for this multi-billion dollar development, which will be the ultimate winner in this deal – because the developer, after making its initial investment to construct the infrastructure, will earn their investment back through increased value of the real estate within the development (better roads and traffic flow always increases value) and increased shoppers and business.

However, all public roads used for the benefit of the public-at-large within the Cayman Islands are maintained by the National Roads Authority. The cost of maintaining these roads after construction will be a new (or increased) line item on our government budget. Over the next few years the constant maintenance of another 4-lane highway with an intricate design like the Harquail Bypass will command a hefty portion of the government budget on top of whatever amount has been pumped into its current redesign and redevelopment.

Was the 5pm traffic really bad enough to justify the total overhaul and the accompanying expense? Or was the government’s hands tied because of mounting debt and favours owed to a world-renown vulture fund that is Dart? Could they simply not say “no” to a project that this developer has planned for years, knowing full well the increased value it poses to bring its development, Camana Bay?

Now that the term “vulture fund” is out in the open, many will wonder what that is. We all know what a vulture is – that hideous bird that circles about waiting for its prey to become weak and helpless minutes before certain death, and then it swoops down to pick it to pieces (while still alive usually) and devour its dead body.

A vulture fund has a similar concept – it circles around unsuspecting governments watching their every move and monitoring the government’s weakening financial stance; by this time the government is already indebted to the vulture fund for many generous projects and partnerships; the interest of these “loans” alone can kill a small government.

When the vulture fund’s prey has become so weak that it begs for mercy (usually through filing for bankruptcy), the said fund sues the government for whatever little it does have left or refinances the debt it’s owed with higher interest rates over longer periods, amongst other strategies that simply result in a powerless government, simply in power because the country has to have a government but the political-puppet-strings are controlled by the vulture fund. Sound familiar?

By then, the government has become so dependent on the hand-outs and partnerships with the vulture that it can no longer function or run its country without the funds being provided by this entity.

Many on-island have heard that the Dart Group has financed everything, from salaries to health insurance premiums and the expenses of several government authorities. These “rumours” have never been verified because our government does not feel the need to share such crucial information with its voters and many such agreements probably come accompanied with non-disclosure clauses anyway.

So, the question the Cayman public and our voters must ask our leaders is:

What exactly is the monetary value of any and all debts, favours, projects, partnerships, loans and other financial injections provided to our country, through agreements with our government on behalf of our people with Dart?

How much do we owe the vulture fund Dart?

We do not want a politically correct answer either. We want numbers, and don’t try to get around the question by saying we don’t have any such deals with Dart – no, you may not, but I am sure you have them with Dart through its hundreds of subsidiaries, web of companies and funds and its introduced investors.

And, if we owe Dart nothing, then why is it that our government insists on losing millions and billions by handing over duty concessions for projects that this developer will still most certainly embark on even without being given the duty concessions? Do you think Dart would have opted not to build the Kimpton if we had not bent backwards to offer incentives? Do you think the Ritz would have backed out if our government insisted they had to pay up just like everyone else?

This is a shame. Developers know what they will gain by existing in Cayman. We do not have to keep giving away our little bit of government income to beg them to stay.

